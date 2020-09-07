I am so tired of all the ignorant self-righteousness of a handful of society’s failures who want to abolish, desecrate and rewrite history. So I am hopful that some folks reading this story will pass it on (you may have to read it out loud so they can hear and understand it) to those protesters who are simply willing to listen to the truth as historians and society sees and believes it to be.
Gettysburg Reunion 1913
The records are silent regarding the Civil War veterans until April 14, 1913. On that date is a note that the county BOS should send “40 old soldiers to Gettysburg for the 50th anniversary”. The BOS adopted a resolution to purchase the railroad tickets for the veterans and send them to Pennsylvania. Once there, the State of Pennsylvania would provide the rest. The reunion was scheduled for July 1 - 4, 1913. At the meeting on June 9, 1913 the BOS voted to provide the veterans, with expense money of $10 each for the eight districts.
“As the Governor of Virginia then, said, the culmination of the ‘splendid movement of reconciliation.”’ The reunion at Gettysburg was dubbed the “Peace Jubilee”. “Over July 1-4, 1913, 53,407 Civil War vets congregated at Pennsylvania’s consecrated site. This time, 8,750 (16% of the total) Confederate vets were among them. Every honorably discharged Civil War vet was invited by the Grand Army of the Republic and the United Confederate Veterans.”
Every state except Nevada and Wyoming was represented. The average age of attendees was 75. Reportedly, the oldest was 112; the youngest was 61. Some 47 railroad companies operating in or through Pennsylvania brought them there is special cars. Despite the severe heat, only nine of the venerable vets died during the reunion. A ‘great camp’ of 280 acres was set up to accommodate them. All told, 33 states contributed $1,033,000 ($450,000 from Pennsylvania alone) to pay for the reunion.”
“President Woodrow Wilson was the Keynote Speaker. On July 4, he said, ’We have found one another again as brothers and comrades in arms, enemies no longer, generous friends rather, our battles long past, the quarrel forgotten - except we shall not forget the splendid valor.”’
“Ceremonies ended with five minutes of silence to pay ’Tribute to Our Honored Dead’. This grand affair was covered by 155 reporters. Almost two years later, on April 4, 1915, the ’New York Times’ published a 24-page section entitled ’The Blue and The Gray: The Golden Anniversary of Peace within This Union”’.
“The cultural significance of this event cannot be exaggerated. ’The 1913 reunion at Gettysburg was a ritual like none other that had occurred in America,’ David W. Blight wrote in ’Race and Reunion’. It had been designed to be a festival of sectional reconciliation and patriotism’”. “Civil War vets were icons, symbols of ‘civic and spiritual reconciliation.’ Observed Blight, ’The Nation, through the psyches of old soldiers, had achieved a great deal of
Healing..”’ (VFW Magazine, Mat, 2013 by Robert Widener)
Now don’t get me wrong, I am not opposed to statues of the Jetson’s, Transformers, Mickey Mouse or Scooby Doo, as they have all contributed a great deal to the American culture as have Wolverine, batman, Super girl and Spiderman, but aside from TV are they real heroes or just someone’s fantasy? Maybe what we should do is open a museum, high atop a mountain, far out of sight to display statues of America’s heroes – oh shoot – the ignorant will protest that they should be torn down as they are not visible or something.
But I have to stand up and ask the $64,000 Question (for those who wish to protest, the three zeroes are significant!). Why do solid country loving American citizens’ stand back and allow these few protesting ignorant thugs (including the politicians – public servants) to dominate? More importantly, why are the city, county and state governments’ not taking action? Has the government electorate changed its criteria for public service/office to – talk the right way , use the right words and don’t rock the boat – no matter how many sharks are attacking it (or even bottom feeding cats and carp.). And at what point do the out front politicians children enter the arena?
But instead of blaming the federal government: Have you looked in the mirror to see if you are part of becoming a nation of “Stepford people.” I think we all have a dislike for robo calls but what about people who robo-speak? (Yea man. You know. Alright alright. You know what I mean. Oh yeah. Ung huh and thousands more. What happened to simple communication skills? “Say what you mean, mean what you say and say it clearly)
So the next couple of stories are about Unsung Heroes – oh, that’s what I’ve been writing about all these years. Yes, I have had complaints but I don’t do retractions. I also don’t do statues. What I do is memorialize these individuals by the “Mighty Pen” as many times as I can and as long as I can. Sorry no room for bigoted ignorant cry-babies. (Oh shoot! That wasn’t politically or socially correct – just true). There is a major social effort to eliminate any part of our history that isn’t palatable to a certain group. Aside from being angered, I also feel saddened that their lives are so empty that they can find no positives as to how we got to where we are. Call it what you will but our lives began in war, preceded by wars and will be followed by wars. It’s a shame that so many folks cannot find in their heart the empathy and admiration for all of our heroes.
As of recent news, the one thing that really #1’s me off is the continuous reference to real crime, protests, murders, etc. are in the south. This is such a blatant prejudicial politically ignorant reference that anyone who uses it should be line up on Main Street (bore they change the name) and assaulted by folks with BB guns and water guns: sting and spray until exhausted and bring in the second group of shooters. (The south is much more socially appropriate when compared to the north, Midwest and western states who have come across as relatively insane in recent years.
Have you noticed that the only statues are about 100 of 5,000 and those are mostly of southern officers in the Union and then Confederate Army but do you understand that they were also officers in the U. S. Army? And after the War helped to rebuild and reshape the U.S. alongside the former Union officers. If you recall, the Union was the victor of the “Late Unpleasantness”. I guess since the north does not recognize it as the Civil War they have but few statues. I truly apologize on behalf of the south, that the north does not have people they feel are heroes and thus no statues. Oh I know, they are anti-violence (although perpetrators of most) and they display statues of boxers, balled-up fists, protesters, politicians, etc. Oh well, as you are feeling down’n’out and blue, keep in mind – What would life in the U. S. be like had there not been a Civil War? What would it be like if the South had won? And what would it be like had no slaves ever been purchased or relocated from Africa? (Just look at Africa, Sri Lanka and Liberia.
Contact or Comments: ladybugjunction@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.