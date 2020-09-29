Editor’s note: We are saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. John Caknipe, Jr. To honor his memory and love for the history of Mecklenburg County, The News Progress will continue to run his column through the end of the year.
I have been waiting for just the right time to write this story and the time is now. I hope that over the past six months everyone who demanded and protested for “Go Green” are happy. At a cost to the taxpayers of over six trillion dollars, our skyways, highways and railways came close to closing and many of our polluting factories were closed. All that environmental savings and cleaner air. Wonderful. I just ask, how much of that environmental savings will translate to offsets to those trillions.
For those who are complaining about the conditions, I have to tell you about my grannie. She went by Virginia and was born to Nathanial Tunstall and Irma Wells Tunstall in Granville County, N.C. in late 1905. There were seven other siblings who survived and the family moved to the Buckhorn area around 1910. They moved next to or on the Wells family farm as Irma’s mother was in poor health and they needed to take care of her and do the farming.
Nathanial Tunstall was a son of Jerome Victor Bonaparte Tunstall, a Civil War veteran (also prisoner of war) and a Granville County law enforcement officer (Constable and Deputy Sheriff) in the north central part of the county. The family attended County Line Baptist Church, in Soudan, Virginia and are buried in the church cemetery. While in the Union prison, during the Civil War, he and his mother, Tabitha, exchanged many letters which have been compiled into a book (by the Oxford Historical Society and Museum). He seemed to truly love and cherish her and her support. She (Tabitha) and her husband (John Brittan Tunstall), (both in their sixties) moved from their farm on Allen’s Creek in Baskerville to Jerome’s farm home in 1861 to help care for the children and farm.
After Nathanial and Irma moved to Buckhorn they soon discovered that their small house and meager income from the farm was barely sufficient to pay necessary bills. Nothing was left over, but like the family tradition, Tunstall’s did not want any form of government aid. They would do the best they could and the Lord will provide. As luck (circumstance) would have it, another citizen from North Carolina arrived in the community. His name was John Wesley Caknipe from Mallard Creek, Mecklenburg County, N.C. and he seemed to be looking for a farm to work (being from the N.C. Mountains, Burke County, he knew nothing about tobacco) and he did know about family. His motive for coming to Mecklenburg County, VA was never learned.)
On October 23, 1920 he and Virginia were married in Buckhorn. (He stated he was 36 and Virginia stated she was 19.) But in fact, John was born in June 1870 (age 49) and Virginia December 3, 1903 (age 16). Virginia and John moved from tenement to tenement working as farm labor but they never really got ahead. In the latter 1920s someone came to Chase City from N. C. (family lore is) to inform John that his wife, he left in Charlotte, N.C. with their twelve children had died in 1924 and they thought he should know. To my knowledge they never contacted him again.
It seems that when grandpa left N. C. he just went out and jumped on a freight train and got off in Boydton or Chase City. (No one has figured out why.) I think it was to avoid WW I draft. His father, Mikel was a Civil War veteran and was shot twice. But the many N. C. Canipe’s sure resent those in VA born to John Wesley. To my knowledge the VA Caknipe’s are the only ones that have a ‘k’ in their name and many spell their name with Canipe others Kanipe, based on phonics by the census and record taker as mot all were illiterate, pre-1900. But all were described in North Carolina as good, honest, hardworking individuals. They were also dedicated church goers. Grandpa joined Salem Methodist Church, Kiblerville, VA, in March 1938, by letter from his home church in the mountains. At the time the Caknipe family was living in a tenant house on the back side of the Pott’s place, across the road from the Coley Plantation at Scotts Roads Crossing – near present day Julia Cox and Sarah Caknipe.
John and Virginia had four children: August 1921 – John William Caknipe
1924 – James Caknipe 1926 – Earl Johnson Caknipe 1931 – Clarence Caknipe
By 1945 James was in the U. S. Navy and the family was living at the end of the new street across from the Woodland Cemetery entrance on E. Sycamore St. (referred to as the Love house today) and after the military, James was living in the house to the west and in 1946 John and his bride Vera Ward Deese, moved into a house across the cul-de-sac (that’s where I was born in 1947). Also in 1947 Earl, who had been a member of the Chase City Home Guard, was in the U.S. Army and serving as a military Police officer during the German Occupation era.
Grandpa died on February 23, 1951 and soon after Clarence entered the U. S. Air Force and was sent to Korea during the Korean Conflict. He served as a cook and at discharge attended Meat Cutter’s School in Toledo, OH under the G. I. Bill. I visited that school in 1990 and it was still in operation in the same building. I ask a fellow there about Clarence and he replied that after the wars the school was packed term after term (each term was sixteen weeks). But no recollection of Clarence and he wasn’t there in the 1950s.
John and James went to their aunt, Ruth Howell, and purchased a small tract of her and her husband’s land. They built two houses – one for each family. In late 1953 the sons (James and Earl) had built grannie a new house across the Cemetery Road, across from the last entrance to the cemetery and nearest entrance to grandpa’s grave. James Caknipe (veteran of WW II, US Navy) built a house for his family on the north side and Kenneth Cox (veteran WW II, US Navy) built a home on the south side. In 1953 Earl joined the Police Department in Alexandria until he retired and then became Private security for the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. until his death. Clarence returned to Chase City and became a meat cutter for A&P and lived with grannie until her death. All three brothers were disabled veterans receiving disability payments from the Veterans Administration.
Grannie loved her home. She told me many times, “You get a good education and you can buy a nice home for yourself.” After grandpa died, grannie was almost 46 and had nothing. She had to go to work. One of her sisters, Eleanor, worked at Craddock-Terry and got Grannie a job there. She began work for Craddock-Terry in 1952 at their new factory on Dodd Street. She retired from there on December 1, 1968 and died on December 3, 1968 at the age of 64 years and 364 days. She never collected any Social Security.
So the foundation is laid for Ruth Howell, Eleanor Saunders and Virginia Caknipe. Three Tunstall sisters from Granville County, but that isn’t the story. The real story is how poor is poor? What do you have to do so as not to feel poor?
