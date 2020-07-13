I recall a movie from the 1990s “Patch Adams” which I loved and even considered returning to college for a medical degree, but I didn’t. The one scene in this movie that left lasting memories is the scene where walks into the room of this crotchety old man who is dying. They had had a couple of previous encounters but without any success of rapport. This time Patch walks in and starts challenging the men with synonyms for death and soon the man responds. They banter for a short period, then got down to business. A good analogy for life and our role in it, at times.
Over the past three years I have become sickened by and hardened to people who call themselves political supporters (and other synonyms). I’m reminded of the early years of religious pursuits. A philosopher would come along, stat a case, signify it with Christ or God and off they would go on their recruitment journey for followers. So, if we put that in perspective there were two basic groups – those who believed in a higher power and those who didn’t. The trouble was that believers and non-believers changed the definition of what they ment about once a decade. Either you accepted the change or then united with those who didn’t and start a new group. GROUPS. What a powerful word.
At times these religious groups would adopt political beliefs and split again. Historically, in 1820s there were twelve recognized religions in the United States. But as new states were added, new beliefs emerged in religion and politics. Most folks seem to forget that at one time, just as many states (territories) had a primary language of Spanish as did those with English. Imagine. The one purchase by the United States stabilized and set forth out futures as English. One simple business deal. By 1860 there were twelve political parties registered in the U. S. and over two hundred different religions. No one agreed on much of anything. Then came President Abraham Lincoln. The nation was divided into twenty or more different directions but we survived and came together, hopefully stronger. But throughout the years 1820s to 1860 several hundred thousand lives were lost due to innocence – religion, medicine, race, even age and sexuality differences.
Between the turbulent years of 1860 through 1872, again, hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives – but this time due to political differences and war. We should not – we cannot forget these eras and their influence on all of our lives today. And we should no – cannot allow them to be omitted, deliberately embellished or rewritten in our history just to appease someone’s delicate subjective like or dislike. During this hiatus of living due to CO – 19, maybe we should step back. Take a look nd assess our lives. Where are we? Where did we want to be? Where do we go from here?
At the same time consider what you want when you retire? What do you want for your children? What kinds of services would make your life more pleasant? How do you accomplish those items? Over the past twelve months we hve received words of wisdom from over twenty political leaders that have one goal – oust President Trump. OK. We have heard them. Now we have a lull. All but two have dropped out or accepted “quid pro quo” offers, one is still waiting for an acceptable offer Aside from replacing the sitting president, each candidate hs a litany of thoughts to offer, but little by way of substance. One candidate wanted to replace President Trump so he could complete President Obama’s work and reform AHC/OHC Two others wanted to do the same but it took an hour to outline how the process would take place. One candidate ran to oust Trump, grant equal pay to women, provide health care to women and insure Roe v Wade was protected constitutionally. One candidate ran on immigrant status to citizens and healthcare for all and welfare.
Most had a provision for more handouts, more freedoms and more government involvement. All of which play into the concept of give a little, give a little more, tell them how good they are and give them more. Now they are a part of the believers and time to incorporate them and the concept of socialism. The worker bees are identified, bought and paid for – just give them the check and expect obedience. This is the simple first step. Add to that same for all in privileges and personal possessions, thus we have a society. Don’t get me wrong. We need poor people. They are over half of a capitalist society. Without them, work doesn’t get done
Don Quixote was an old man who having read all he could find throughout his life, nd his good friends and nemesis became a crusader’s colony led by Quixote. In this situation he also has several companion, chivalrous, followers (Knights) who aide in attacking social woes and challenges by each attacking a symbolic arm of the windmill – but the chivalry quest is focused at the windmill serving as a demon symbol/dragon named Trump. The “Knights Simplar” led by Merlin New York and Lady Tre’mane Polsey both continue the battle cry as they step back and watch their squads attack the (arms of the windmill) varying programs of:
- Spying and treason – lost –
- traitor – lost -
- business development – lost –
- slander and liable – lost –
- no aid to the poor – lost –
- no aide to military and veterans – lost
- convert schools to elaborate day care centers – pending
- no problems with homeless, drugs or crime – deny it and live in a gated luxury community
- operating government from a secure bunker (basement) – being studied
- the ultimate destruction and removal from llife – wishful thinking
Who will triumph? Will Quixote rewrite his legacy?
Thus six of the knights have failed their missions. That leaves Quixote, Merlin humor Shumor and Lady Tremane Polsy. They strategize and come up with a plan – blame him for everything and tie him up in the legal system for the rest of his life (but that’s a lot of effort and our three knights of the underworld are lazy and rely on their ages to do their work. Thank goodness a new knight approached with his aide and they offer assistance with a guaranteed victory. We will return it to the way it was four years ago – nonthreatening and stagnant.
I do believe that the votes of the Golden Knights of the Round Peg in November will decide the victor and banish the troubled losers or maybe they will drive that musty square peg into that round hole just for the chaos.
