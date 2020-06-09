I spent virtually my entire career as a reporter and I really hate to criticize the news media. Having said that, it really does bother me that suddenly, there seems to be next to no coverage about the Covid-19 pandemic. It isn’t like the virus has disappeared or that we’ve found a cure. We haven’t. The virus is just as big a threat to us today as it was two months ago.
What has forced the virus out of the headlines, of course, is wall-to-wall coverage of the repercussions from the death of George Floyd more than two weeks ago.
I’m not complaining. The murder of Floyd by a police officer is a critical story and needs to be covered and covered in detail. The resulting protests are equally important and they also need to be covered.
What bothers me, I think, is the media’s apparent assumption that Americans can only focus on one important story at a time. I give us more credit than that. We need factual, accurate information with no spin and in my opinion, we need coverage on both stories.
This, unfortunately, isn’t the first time we’ve seen a story like George Floyd’s. In fact, it’s become all too common. This time, however, has been some significant differences.
We’ve seen protests before, but they were confined to a few areas or cities and lasted for a few days at most. This time, the protests quickly spread to cities large and small across the country, and then across the world. These protests have gone on for two weeks straight and it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop in the immediate future.
In many of the previous protests, crowds seemed to be predominantly black. This time, there have appeared to be a large turnout of whites and blacks, young and old. And, a lot of officials have decided to stand with the protesters. It appears people have finally had enough. And why shouldn’t they?
When you see a man die while an officer kneels on his neck for over 8 minutes, when you have a black woman shot to death after three officers barge into a woman’s home, unannounced in the middle of the night, when you have police respond to a park after receiving a report of “a black man with a gun” and immediately shoot and kill a black 12 year old child with a toy gun, you have some serious problems that need to be addressed...now.
That list is just a short sample of the number of black, unarmed lives lost in recent years. You can’t blame the black community for saying “enough.” That is what the protests are all about. And I don’t blame the white community for taking a stand with the black community. If one group’s rights are in danger, no one’s rights are safe.
This does not mean I’m making a wholesale attack on police. Far from it.
Over the course of a very long career covering news around this area, I’ve had the chance to watch almost all of our local police, many of the county law enforcement and lots of state police. And I’ve watched them working in trying situations. I have never seen them or even heard of them acting in a way that showed anything less than completely professional conduct. In so many cases I have seen them showing compassion and care. We seem to attract the very best of the best to enforce our laws. We should all be proud of the men and women of our police departments and the law enforcement community in our area.
But obviously, some areas have not had that same sort of luck.
And it must be said that most of the protesters have played by the rules and done nothing more than exercise their right to protest what they see as an intolerable situation. That is their right.
Burning and looting do nothing to help put forth the argument against bad cops. In fact, they distract from it by giving opponents a point to rally against. That does not help change anything.
