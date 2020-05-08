The Covid-19 pandemic has changed almost everything. Out animals, however, don’t seem to be too worried, one way or another.
We currently have six dogs in the house. When we get up in the morning, they’re usually either laying together in a big pile in the den. They don’t seem to care about social distancing or wearing masks. Once we’re up, they line up waiting to be let outside. They don’t stay outside long, they’re too anxious to get back inside to have their breakfast and if you don’t have it ready the minute they get back inside they don’t mind letting you know.
The dogs are “ours” but Foxy is an exception. A chihuahua, Foxy decided early on that she was “my” dog. Or maybe she decided that I was her human. Either way, Foxy isn’t overly fond of Cheryl and hasn’t minded letting her know.
Cheryl has tried...for years...to break through and get Foxy to bond with her. Foxy will have none of it. At best, they’ve come to a sort of uneasy truce over the years.
Foxy isn’t overly interested in hanging out with the other dogs, although she and Bear, a large collie looking girl, will hang out now and then, she pretty much ignores the other dogs. It works out well because they ignore her right back.
When I retired six months ago, Foxy seemed pretty pleased because I didn’t have to go to work every day. Now, with the epidemic, I’m basically at home all the time and Foxy never leaves my side.
The cats haven’t been impacted by the virus. I’ve never been really sure how many cats call our place home but they’ve continued to line up on the front porch every morning, waiting to be fed.
Two of our mamma cats apparently have new litters of kittens...which they’ve hidden away as they always do. We haven’t seen any of the kittens yet but if they follow their usual pattern, in the next few weeks, they’ll start bringing them around for meals. The kittens will run like blazes when they see us come out but that’s normal and within a month or two, they’ll get used to us and gradually, they’ll get friendly.
It usually takes awhile for feral cats to decide they trust you but once they do, the ones who hang out here have been amazingly friendly and loving. Several of these strays have been here for years and although they’re not really “our” cats, they seem to like it here and I think Cheryl and I both enjoy having them around.
Our two horses aren’t any more concerned about the virus than the dogs or cats are. As long as they get their hay and grain twice a day, make sure they have plenty of water and spend a little time every day with them, they’re as happy as they can be.
I haven’t seen as much of our raccoons this year as I usually do but it’s still early.
Raccoons don’t actually hibernate but they seem to take the cooler months off and lay low. As warmer weather sets in, they mate and we usually start seeming them hanging around in May or June.
We have already seen two or three of the beggars this year, popping up on the porch to have dinner with the cats.
We do see squirrels and possums and deer but raccoons have become my favorite wild animals. I honestly believe they’re the smartest animals we see and have the most amazing personalities.
Each year, we go through the process of getting used to each other. It takes a raccoon awhile to decide they trust you and that you’re not out to hurt them. Once they trust you, they start to show you their personality and once that happens, they become downright friendly.
Despite the social distancing and the virus lockdown, I never get lonely. Animals remain animals. And you’ll never find better people to hang out with.
