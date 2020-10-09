With election day less than a month away, people are talking about the big changes in voting this year. Actually, the biggest changes have been dealing with how to vote safely during a pandemic. We’ve seen other changes, and bigger ones, over the years.
There are a lot of voters out there who have never seen a real voting booth.
“Real” voting booths are just that...booths. They were large, mechanical machines that sort of resembled a phone booth. They had an open front with a curtain. When you walked in you were facing a panel of small mechanical switches in rows for the different races and each switch labeled with the name of a candidate.
To start the voting process, you pulled a lever which did two things – it “cocked” the machine and closed the curtain, giving you privacy when you made your selection. You’d look over the rows of races and flick the switch for the candidate you wanted to vote for in each race. When you were satisfied with you selections you pulled the lever and the machine would respond with a satisfing “chunck” sound, record your vote and open the curtain. When you stepped out, a poll worker would give you an “I Voted” sticker and off you’d go, secure in the knowledge that you’d done your civic duty.
Voting booths in Mecklenburg County gave way to the now infamous Win-Vote” machines, a computer based, touch screen device that connected to the Internet. Like a lot of ideas, the “Win-Vote” must have seemed like a good idea but after a few election cycles, it was discovered that the machines were easily subject to hackers. Virginia dumped the newfangled machines in 2015.
Mecklenburg County replaced the ill-fated Win-Vote with a much safer computer based scanner system. Not only is it safer and more reliable, it also works with scanned paper ballots, leaving a paper trail that can be doubled checked in the event of questions.
Not all the changes have been where voters can see them, either.
Early on in my career with the paper, it fell on me to go to Boydton on election night to cover the returns. It wasn’t difficult and actually, I came to enjoy covering election night. All you really needed was a chart of the county precincts, a pencil and access to a phone.
Within an hour of polls closing, the first reports would start to trickle in as precincts got together their totals and called them in over the phone.
County Clerk Gene Coleman would answer the phone, exchange a brief greeting with the caller and get down to business. He’d repeat the name of the precinct, the candidate’s name and vote totals while the rest of us would hustle to fill in the information on our charts.
The calls would gradually start to come in faster and things could get hectic for awhile there. The reporters would double check each other in between the flood of calls, laughing and joking. It was almost like a party.
I admit it. There was a kind of restrained excitement about the place on election night.
Of course, elections are held on Tuesday...which is also when the paper went to press. While I was sitting there trying to keep up with the figures, I knew the office was waiting for me to call the figures in so they could slap them onto the front page, get the pages on the press and go home. And so several times a night, I step out and call the results into the paper, reading the latest figures over the phone and waiting for the other end to read the figures back. Surprisingly, there were few real errors.
Gradually, the flood of calls would slow and invariably, you’d be waiting for that last precinct to call in. And for some reason, there was always one precinct that seemed to take forever.
Finally, the last precinct would call in, I’d jot down the figures and do a final tally before calling in the results.
Some of us would sit around for a few minutes, getting our stuff together, chatting with Gene about the results. Finally, we’d leave, knowing that the totals we’d called in would be on the front page in the morning.
By the time I covered by last election night at the courthouse, the writing was on the wall and I pretty much knew it was going to be the last one. The county was already working on putting the returns online, live. Soon, we all knew, there wasn’t going to be any need to drive over to the courthouse and jot down the figures to call in to the office. I didn’t even have to look them up online. The office could do it faster themselves. Like so many other things, going to the courthouse on election night had become a relic from an earlier time.
No doubt, the new system works and works well. It’s faster, more efficient and easier all the way around.
But I have to admit it, I miss those election nights at the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.