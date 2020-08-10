I suspect that some of you have thought, at some time in your life, about how all those folks who came to the new world, arriving in New York and Pennsylvania Colonies ended up in the Smokey Mountains – from Pittsburg to Atlanta (the eastern range of the Appalachian Mountain Range.). In the early 1700s The British Empire decided it had too many people to take care of, so they began to load ships with those considered to be of lesser value contributing to the Crown, and sent them west to the new world. Several thousand were brought up the Delaware River to Philadelphia, then several thousand were deposited in New York. With the potato famine more were brought to both places, but many were not happy with their new situation so they began to plan strategies for resettlements.
One of the first plans included cutting a wagon road south from New York. It was called the Great Road because of the plan to move thousands of settlers, by wagons, from New York and Pennsylvania to Virginia, the Carolinas and further south. Because of the distance and size of the road it was planned to be done in segments. These segments were completed when a sufficient population could be established. The way it was laid out was:
York, Pennsylvania to Winchester, Virginia via Old Monocracy Road – 117miles, 1730. Next was Philadelphia to York, 94 miles, 1754 followed by York to Winchester, VA, 114 miles, and 1754. Once settled in Winchester – also in 1754 a fork system was established with the main road that consisted of: York to Winchester, 114 miles; to Nichols Gap 112, Black’s Gap, 112 miles and Winchester to Roanoke, 187 miles.
In 1754 the road was continued from Roanoke to Wachovia, North Carolina, 128 miles.
From Wachovia on to Salisbury, NC, 46 miles. This ended the 1754 road building project and it wasn’t until 1765 when the Revolutionary War began that road building was resurrected.
The heavily traveled Great Wagon Road was the primary route for the early settlement of the Southern United States, particularly the "backcountry". Although a wide variety of settlers traveled southward on the road, two dominant cultures emerged. The Scotch-Irish and German Palatine American immigrants arrived in huge numbers because of unendurable conditions in Europe. The Germans (also known as Pennsylvania Dutch) tended to find rich farmland and worked it hard to become stable and prosperous.
The other group (known also as Presbyterian or Ulster Scots) tended to be restless, clannish, and fiercely independent; they formed what became known as the Appalachian Culture. Partly because of the language difference, the two groups tended to keep to themselves.
Beginning at the port of Philadelphia, where many immigrants entered the colonies, the Great Wagon Road passed through the towns of Lancaster and York in south eastern PA. Turning southwest, the road crossed the Potomac River and entered the Shenandoah Valley near present-day Martinsburg, West Virginia. It continued south in the valley via the Great Warriors' Trail (also called the Indian Road), which was established by centuries of Indian travel over ancient trails created by migrating buffalo herds.
The Shenandoah portion of the road is also known as the Valley Pike. The Treaty of Lancaster in 1744 had established colonists' rights to settle along the Indian Road. Although traffic on the road increased dramatically after 1744, it was reduced to a trickle during the French and Indian War (1756-1763: aka Seven Years' War). It was said to be the most traveled road in the New World.
Despite its current name, the southern part of this road was by no means passable by wagons until later colonial times. The 1751 Fry-Jefferson map on this page notes the term "Waggon" only north of Winchester, Virginia. In 1753, a group of wagon travelers reported that "the good road ended at Augusta" (now Staunton, Virginia), although they did keep going all the way to Winston-Salem. By all accounts, it was never a comfortable route. The lines of settlers' covered wagons moving south were matched by a line of wagons full of agricultural produce heading north to urban markets; these were interspersed with enormous herds of cattle, hogs, and other livestock being driven north to market. Although there surely would have been pleasant areas for travel, road conditions also could vary from deep mud to thick dust, mixed with animal waste. In general, travelers preferred high and dry roads, but they also needed regularly spaced water sources for their horses (and for themselves). Inns were generally built near flowing springs, but provided only the most basic food and a space to sleep.
South of the Shenandoah Valley, the road reached the Roanoke River at the town of Big Lick (today, Roanoke). South of Roanoke, the Great Wagon Road was also called the Carolina Road. At Roanoke a road forked southwest, leading into the upper New River Valley and on to the Holston River in the upper Tennessee Valley. From there, the Wilderness Road led into Kentucky, ending at the Ohio River where flatboats were available for further travel into the Midwest and even to New Orleans.
The second fork went to Wachovia, 55 miles. In 1765 road building continued with a road from Wachovia to Salisbury, 46 miles using the trading path and another from Wachovia to Salisbury by way of Shallow Ford, 55 miles. At some point on this section of the road, Daniel Boone helped to cut and lay off the road that would connect with the Wilderness Trail in the Tennessee Valley. Finally in 1775 the highway was extended from Salisbury to Charlotte, NC, 38 miles. That same year it continued on to Camden to Columbus, SC and to Augusta, GA for a total of 190 miles and a second road to Augusta by way of Union and Columbia, C to Augusta, Ga., 209 miles. The third road from Union to Pelzer, SC to Augusta, Ga. of 187 miles. All along this road settlements began to spring up and new roads were constructed to the county courthouses. This created new ordinaries, taverns, ferry’s and other infrastructure that continues to be expanded and developed today.
