The members and families of Chase City Masonic Lodge 119 wish to extend our eternal gratitude to the people serving in essential services on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. This includes fire and rescue, police, correctional officers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, postal employees, delivery drivers, and so many more.
And especially to the healthcare workers who knowingly enter the virus epicenter every day. You are the heroes in masks, scrubs and layers of suffocating protective gear fighting tirelessly to aid the most vulnerable among us.
May God bless each of you,
Chase City Masonic Lodge 119, AF & AM of Virginia
