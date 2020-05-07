Dear Editor,
Last week you published an article from a Master Gardener about Earth Day. This is in reality a fraud foisted on a mass scale on millions of the ignorati. The author lists people and things from the last half-century that run counter to what Americans and Christians have always believed. The earth was given to us to subdue, populate and develop for our use and enjoyment, along with all of creation, not to be worshiped but as a means for our salvation.
I recall a friend and client, an aide of Senator Gaylord Nelson's, our falling out over proper care of the earth versus the apocalyptic nature of the environmentalist movement. Leftists have ever since keep crying wolf. In the 1970's, Paul Erlich warned of global of cooling--- not warming, of massive crop failures, starving millions!
Mr. Erlich also warned running out of key mineral resources including oil in a decade. Julian Simon bet him One Million dollars that there would be more, not less discovered minerals, including oil. Mr. Simon won. We kept finding more, not less, oil---and in previously unpredictable places, proving the falsity of oil being fossilfuel as had long been known to both British and Russian scientists! But the lie prevails. Weather people cannot predict more than a few days what the weather will be, believing they see 35 years in the future.
Conservatives believe in protecting our environment, reasonably! Constitutionally limited government and widespread private property is more efficient at meeting our needs, best for saving our earth. We see now how the Wuhan Virus empowers power mad governors into destroying our economy with incredible waste! Top down economic control never works, causing nothing but misery and death, and way more pollution--- as the late Soviet Union and today's Cuba and Venezuela have proven.
