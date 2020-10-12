Colonel Thomas C. Johnson was born near Lynchburg, Va., on the 22nd of March, 1820. He joined the Methodist Church at age seventeen. In 1842 he graduated from Randolph Macon College, Boydton, Va. In the fall of1842 he married Martha R. Scott, daughter of H. B. Scott, of Nelson County, Va. He was appointed Professor of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at the Female Collegiate Institute, Buckingham County. He was in the position for one academic year. Then he moved to Potosi, Washington County, Mo., where the parents of his wife had preceded him. Here he taught in a classical school and studied law at the same time period and was soon after admitted to the bar. Based on his advanced studies and work history he applied to RM College and received his A.M. Degree in June 1847.
In 1849 he presented the idea of building the Iron Mountain railroad, and sought out the people in the county. By acceptance, he was elected to the General Assembly to secure the passage of a bill to establish same. In June, 1849, cholera struck a deadly blow in Potosi. He was stricken down, and, while violently ill, his wife and infant daughter died of this disease. The following winter he served in the Missouri Legislature, and secured the Iron Mountain road. He developing and mapped the entire railroad system in that State.
In 1851 he moved to St. Louis, and was appointed land agent and attorney for the Pacific railroad. In the year 1853 he was married, the second time, to Pattie B. Scott, eldest daughter of Rev. Robert Scott, deceased, of the Virginia Methodist Conference. He was elected in 1858 a member of the Missouri State Senate from the city of St. Louis where he immediately took a prominent position, and was a member of most all important committees of the body. In the session of 186o-'61 he was chairman of the Committee on Federal Relations, at that time the most important committee of the Senate.
He was a conservative, and anxious to secure preservation of the Union, but the Peace Congress failed, the Crittenden Compromise was rejected, and Virginia seceded, he became a secessionist, and was heart and soul with the South. He left his family in St. Louis, and joined the forces under General Sterling Price, for two years as volunteer aid. His rank is listed as lieutenant colonel. A letter from the Missouri governor to the CSA, Secretary of War in early 1863 asks that Johnson be given a position in the Quartermaster or Paymaster departments. Johnson became a Special Agent in the Quartermasters department, and he was given the charge in the summer of 1863 to establish and oversee a wagon manufacturing factory, the Government Transportation Works, in Columbus, GA.
Convinced that reverses in the department were inferiority of transportation, he called attention of authorities at Richmond. He was authorized to establish the Confederate Transportation Works at Columbus, Ga. This position he retained until the close of the war, and he ved with his family to Montgomery, Ala., and practiced law.
He was elected President of Randolph Macon College, Boydton in 186. On reaching Virginia and entering upon his duties he found great difficulties in his path. Dr. Smith was still presiding as president of the college and residing in the presidents’ home. He was also in constant negotiations with the Freedman’s Bureau who had begun to occupy the main building of the college in September 1865. By the time Johnson arrived, Dr. Smith had just signed a series of contracts approved by the Freedman’s Bureau court, with former slaves to work the college properties as sharecroppers. They were also to be furnished living accommodations in the former preparatory school building on Castle Road.
He assumed the presidency of Randolph Macon College in the fall of 1866, taking office in December 1866 and also serving as Professor of Moral Philosophy. The Freedmen’s Bureau moved to the former Confederacy Munitions Factory and horse rehabilitation facility in Clarksville due to the more spacious and luxurious accommodations of the Clarksville Hotel for the officers. They continued to relate to Dr. Smith and Rev. Jamieson (B of T) and not Johnson. Then with a shake-up in the Freedmen’s Bureau in 1867 they were ordered to move back to Boydton in late summer 1867 but they would be residing in the establishment owned by Colonel Johnson, as he was known, resigned in the summer of 1868 preceding the college's move to Ashland. He felt that to make the College a success it must be removed to a more accessible point. Fortunately, just at this juncture of affairs, the hotel property at Ashland was on the market. With his quick foresight, “Colonel Johnson realized the importance of securing this eligible location. We believe, indeed we have reason to know, that he entertained for those who opposed him in his plans no other feelings than those of friendship and Christian affection. To his particular friends, who were often indignant at the hard speeches uttered against him, he would reply, "Never mind, I keep my heart right before God."
While remaining in Boydton he made a few shallow attempts to demonstrate his sincerity in leading the college but there is no record nor information that he had intended to make Virginia a permanent home. His family included:
- Martha E. Johnson 1824–1850 (M 1842)
- Thomas Watts Johnson Dr 1846–1908
- Edward S Johnson Sr 1848–1941
- Infant daughter b. 1849 d. 1849
- Spouse # 2 & Children
- Martha Elizabeth “Betty” Scott 1834 to 1877 – M 1853
- Mary Elizabeth Johnson 1854–1931
- Sydney Carter Johnson 1861–1918
- Robert Johnson 156 –
- Charles Johnson 1859
- Thomas Carter Johnson Feb. 1869 MO to July 1909, Savannah, Ga.
Most curious was that Johnson ran a few ads in the Clarksville newspaper The Tobacco Plant, and on at least one or two occasions sent the same ads to the newspaper in Nashville, TN. This may have been a lead-in to the future Vanderbilt University (1873) of the existing female academies and future Methodist Universities near Memphis. Johnson’s forte was railroads. He knew the industry well and it seems he was instrumental in negotiating the conditions nd benefits of the move to Ashland undertaken by the railroad.
“To relieve the Trustees of all the embarrassment in the election of a Faculty, he came forward and resigned. On August 8, 1868. Col. Johnson and family boarded a train to return to his new position and their former home in St. Louis. He was born to the pursuit of wealth or fame. He had gained both; the former he lost in standing with his native land and State rights; the latter he still possessed in the power and faith of his religion." To the Christian education of the young men of the South he was devoted, and to this work we know he wished to devote the energies of a manly and mature intellect.”
On August 8, 1868 as the train was headed west, Colonel Johnson went into the saloon car. Soon the train slowed and came to a halt so as to witch enginesallen’s cre and tracks, now headed south. As Johnson exited the saloon car he was unaware that the train was in process of being recoupled at the door. When he stepped out onto the small platform, the two cars slammed together to couple and he fell between the cars. He was pinned and being crushed by the train’s momentum. Quickly a large group of railroad, medical and concerned citizens wer all hands on to stop any motion, secure and remove the Colonel who was alive and conscious.
He was quickly transferred to a nearby hotel and he demanded to have a stenographer take his “testimony” so his wife could file suit. It seems that several people took notes of his statements and after almost six hours he died. If you picture this, then there were probably several attorneys close at hand and his wife hired one and a suit was filed immediately that same day, on August 8 (considering the time frame, which was quick.) With little defense by the Indianapolis to St. Louis Railroad, on November 20, 1868, the widow, Mrs. Pattie R. Johnson, and family were awarded $25,000 in damages as a settlement for “alleged carelessness.”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.