SVCC Column: Challenges and Opportunities

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.