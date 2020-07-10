During Operation Desert Storm, American war planes would wander over battlefields with impunity, striking whatever they wanted. There were so many opportunities to strike that it could be overwhelming. This situation was called a 'target rich environment.' Such is the situation we now face with Virginia's Democrats and the way they have managed the Commonwealth.
The Northam administration ordered a contractor to remove a one-story tall American flag from a building under construction within the grounds of Capitol Square this weekend, as it could be a 'target' during possible protests. The contractor complied, even though the odds of anyone reaching the flag, hanging high on the steel of the new General Assembly Building would have been low at best.
There was a time in Virginia when a Governor would have defended the flag, rather than ask that it be removed to appease potential agitators. Why wasn’t our Governor protecting our flag from vandals instead of ordering it be removed?
What has Virginia come to when on a weekend where we celebrate the freedoms and liberties we have in this country our Governor would order a United States flag be removed anywhere in our state? This was not a confederate monument – this was a UNTED STATES OF AMERICA FLAG!
As soon as I heard about the flag removal, I put several calls into the Governor’s Administration to request a full explanation as to how this was allowed to happen. As of Monday morning, July 6th, I have not had any response. How can I communicate to my constituents, when as a Virginia State Representative, even I can’t get answers out of the Governor’s Office?
Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and others have done nothing but cower in fear since protests began in Virginia in May. Rather than protect homes, businesses, and property, Democrats have carefully avoided criticizing rioters. Instead, Democrats have pivoted toward defunding the police.
Criminal Justice:
A significant amount of the criminal justice reform proposed by Democrats amounts to letting criminals out of jail early, easing sentences, and generally falling back into the 'soft on crime' stance.
They also have floated proposals to change the law to make attacks on law enforcement a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Without police, the unarmed are at the mercy of those who are bigger, stronger, or better armed. I stand with law enforcement, and we will fight any attempt to 'defund' their departments or reduce the penalty for attacks on them.
Virginia's truth in sentencing reforms worked. We have a low crime rate and the lowest rate of recidivism. Criminals here know if they offend, they go to jail. Democrats would reverse all that and institute a 'cash bail' reform that would let dangerous criminals walk away from jail, not unlike what recently happened in New York City.
COVID-19:
The slow-motion disaster in Virginia's nursing homes continues, as two-thirds confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have been residents of long-term care facilities. The Governor's response to this from day one has been slow, inept, and bungled.
When it became clear that his administration had failed utterly, he changed the subject, and a compliant media followed him. Now more than 1,000 Virginia nursing home residents are dead.
School Re-Opening:
Governor Northam's failure to lead continued last week with his team's inept handling of school reopening. After his administration put out an unrealistic 130-plus page document detailing how schools should reopen, parents revolted at the awful plans that came about as a result.
Northam then punted responsibility to local school boards, saying that they, not his administration were responsible for reopening plans. Not only is that rank cowardice, it is the latest flip-flop in a series of COVID related decisions the Governor has made.
If you would like more information about anything mentioned in this newsletter, or if I can be of assistance in any way, please feel free to contact my office. You can reach us at 434.696.3061 or DelTWright@house.virginia.gov
