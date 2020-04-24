Just when we thought this year's General Assembly could not get any stranger under the new majority, now they have decided the Reconvened Session will be held outside somehow. Legislators found out about this through the press. The logistics of how this will work are still being determined, and we can only hope for the best.
While the rest of us were focused on how to connect to family and friends on Easter weekend, the Governor spent his weekend signing a lot of controversial bills into law. These included legislation on abortion, voting, energy, firearms, and more.
On Good Friday, Governor Northam signed what he calls the "Reproductive Health Protection Act," which makes abortions riskier for a woman in Virginia. It removes safeguards that would allow a 24-hour waiting period to ensure the woman understands the procedure, safety standards designed to protect women in the event something goes wrong, and standards that required a trained physician to perform an abortion, not others with less training.
On Sunday, Governor Northam signed five of the seven the firearms bills that Democrats sent to his desk earlier this year. Rather than targeting actual criminals, these bills are focused mainly on law-abiding Virginians. Our Governor and Virginia Democrats are taking a victory lap on such a controversial issue at a time when Virginians are buying firearms at a record pace to protect themselves and their families.
Governor Northam has used his existing authority to move the June primaries to June 23. He has also asked that legislators move the May town elections to November, but that will require legislation. Moving the June primary two weeks is a sensible precaution available under existing law. But moving the May elections to November after ballots have been cast is a bad precedent at best. Moving the May elections to November will also cause an additional financial burden on our towns. We have been contacted by several of the towns that I represent in the 61st District expressing concerns because they will have double expenses for having to program voting machines twice, even if only one election is held.
Governor Northam has included an amendment to HB29 (caboose bill) that would allow early release for prisoners with less than one year to serve. While we understand the prisons do face challenges with this outbreak, throwing open the jailhouse doors for inmates still serving their punishments for criminal conduct is not the best or safest solution for the rest of Virginia.
In addition, the Governor has included an emergency clause on the two "Fishback" bills, legislation that will make eligible for parole those who were sentenced after the abolition of parole but their juries were not told that parole was no longer possible.
The Governor has signed legislation mandating a complete transition to clean energy by all major utilities by 2050, with Dominion, the largest, being required to do so by 2040.
The new majority is pushing a number of bills that would raise power bills on hard-working Virginia families. Whether they're mandating the end of coal-fired and natural gas plants or imposing a carbon tax scheme, all of these bills will have the same result -- higher power bills for those who can least afford it. Virginians are losing their jobs at a record pace, thanks to COVID-19. Now Democrats want to make it more expensive to keep the lights on. Democrats have also cleared the way for agreements that will raise Virginia's gas tax — in an effort to fight global warming. Raising power bills on those who can least afford it simply doesn't make sense. In the past, we have seen people choose between heat and food when power bills spike.
In an attempt to lower the impact for the millions of dollars in tax increases imposed by the new majority this year, the Governor has proposed moving the effective date of several significant pieces of legislation to May 1, 2021, to help with the economic stress caused by COVID-19. Those bills include the minimum wage increase bill, the 'prevailing wage' legislation, the collective bargaining for public employees bill, and the project-labor agreement bill for local governments. While this is a nice gesture, there is a lot more that needs to be done to help Virginia rebound from the economic turmoil we are currently experiencing.
As we return to Richmond Wednesday, April 22 for Veto Session, I promise to fight for putting all increases in taxation and spending on hold until we can recover from the Coronavirus pandemic. Now is not the time to put any additional stress on our citizens, some who have faltering businesses and are just making ends meet.
Next week we will update you on the outcome of the Veto Session. In the meantime, if we may be of assistance to you, please call 434.636.3061 or email DelTWright@house.virginia.gov. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every person in the 61st District during this trying time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.