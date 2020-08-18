With only 76 days to election day, Nov 3rd, more and more presidential campaign signs are appearing in the County.  We all believe that our candidate is the best and with that said, how about we show respect for the other Party’s signs, property, and each other.  Whoever stole the 4’ X 8’ Biden, Warner, Webb sign from the corner of Mayfield Dr and Hwy 58, you were trespassing along with stealing.    This type of behavior does not speak well for the party we choose to support.  On a lighter note, Early voting starts Sep 18 at the Registrar’s Office in Boydton.