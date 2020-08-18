With only 76 days to election day, Nov 3rd, more and more presidential campaign signs are appearing in the County. We all believe that our candidate is the best and with that said, how about we show respect for the other Party’s signs, property, and each other. Whoever stole the 4’ X 8’ Biden, Warner, Webb sign from the corner of Mayfield Dr and Hwy 58, you were trespassing along with stealing. This type of behavior does not speak well for the party we choose to support. On a lighter note, Early voting starts Sep 18 at the Registrar’s Office in Boydton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarksville employees test positive for COVID
- Bluestone Graduate publishes poetry book
- Superintendent addresses concern on middle school cows
- Mecklenburg in the "red" on COVID risk scale
- Details for 2020 Clarksville Wine Festival
- Four Mecklenburg graduates receive GRASP Scholarship
- Voting options and deadlines for Mecklenburg County
- Bowen and Hutchenson Receive Melvin Jones Fellow Award
- Board votes 4-3 for virtual learning
- Unsung Heroes: Serena Caldwell Sayles is her own spirit in life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.