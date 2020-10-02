I watched an amazing video the other week. The video shows then President Richard Nixon making a somber speech to the nation, announcing the tragic failure of the first manned mission to the moon and the loss of astronauts Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin in July of 1969.
Of course, everyone knows that the Apollo 11 mission was not a failure. Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Their landing module safely made the return trip and docked with the Apollo 11 capsule orbiting the moon and returned home safe and sound.
That doesn’t mean there was no concern. Although they didn’t advertise it, everyone knew there were risks. If the landing was rough and damaged the landing module...if I computer failed...if any one of a thousand things went wrong, the mission could have turned into a tragedy and there would have been no way to rescue the astronauts.
Not long before the mission launched NASA suggested that Nixon have a statement ready “just in case.”
The statement was written by Nixon speechwriter William Safire and delivered to Nixon’s chief of staff two days before the landing. Thankfully, despite a few glitches, the mission was successful. The statement was put away and largely forgotten, finally to be released to the public 30 years later.
When I first saw the Nixon video, I assumed Nixon took the “just in case” a step further and pre-recorded the announcement in advance. He didn’t. The video is a recording of Nixon making a speech he never made.
The video was made by MIT to warn people that technology can fool you, showing you people saying things they never said and doing things they never did. This tech has become known as Deep Fake.
MIT started with existing footage of Nixon. They don’t mention what footage they used but it matches up well with the famous Nixon resignation speech. Using computers, Artificial Intelligence and advanced software, a voice actor and other technology, the computer “learned how Nixon spoke, pronounced words, paused between words, inflection...everything. Then they fed in the text of the moon disaster speech. The computers then gave them back Nixon’s voice, apparently reading the speech.
The video of Nixon speaking was remapped to match his expressions, pauses, mouth movements, etc., to the audio and the illusion was complete...and downright scary. Most people who see the video would assume that the video was what it appeared to be, President Richard M. Nixon addressing the nation after a national tragedy.
It’s been possible to alter film footage since the first movie camera was made. But, the results were usually crude and obviously faked. Today’s technology blurs that line and it is now possible to make a fake video that look and sound completely real.
I use the MIT video as an example but there are plenty of others that you can find online just by doing a simple search for “deep fake videos.” The technology is freely available...you can find it online for free or little cost, and it isn’t difficult to use.
While there are legitimate reasons for this technology there are also some serious and potentially damaging implications. In an era where “fake news” and misinformation are serious problems, Deep Fake videos could be a threat and a big one.
