I’m seeing a lot of posts lately about how our rights are are being taken away away from us. That some vast conspiracy is afoot and that sinister forces are trying to control us.
First things first. A lot of these folks, well meaning I’m sure, have forgotten two simple facts. Our our rights, even those guaranteed in the Constitution, are not totally unlimited and (2) every right we enjoy comes at a cost of responsibility. Each and every “right” or “freedom” outlined in the Constitution is tempered by protections of everyone’s rights and safety.
Yes, our right to freedom on speech is fully spelled out in the Constitution but that doesn’t mean you can say anything you want to. The most famous example is probably that you are not allowed to stand up in a crowded theater and scream “FIRE!” just for laughs. That would put other people in danger. You are not allowed to threaten people for the same reason. The right to freedom of speech is not unlimited.
As Americans, we all share religious freedom. It is one of the rights clearly spelled out in the Constitution but there are limits, even to that guaranteed right.
We all have a right to worship God as we see fit. That does not mean that your religious right includes telling me how I have to worship or that I have to worship at all. Like almost all of the rights we talk about, one person’s “rights” end where another person’s rights begin.
I don’t like wearing a mask. I have breathing problems to start with and the mask doesn’t help. But, I on’t see how being asked to wear a mask is robbing me of any of my rights or freedoms.
I stop at red lights and it’s not because I’m controlled by the state. I stop because I know that someone else might be trying to get through the intersection from the other direction.
I (usually) drive the speed limit...or pretty close to it. Not because I’m a sheep following orders but because it’s safer.
There are dozens, maybe hundreds of laws and rules we follow every day to keep us safe and to keep the people around us safe.
I don’t see wearing a mask any differently.
I don’t like the lockdown. I’ve been stuck in this house talking to myself and my dogs for months now. I have places I want to go and things I want to do. But I’m smart enough to recognize a few facts.
We’re seeing a pandemic like nothing this country has seen since 1918. You can call it a “hoax” all you want to but the figures tell another story. This is real and it’s serious.
In the U.S. alone, we’ve seen more than 1.6 million cases and sometime today or tomorrow, we’re expected to hit more than 100,000 deaths. Here in Mecklenburg County, we’ve had more than 200 cases and at least 20 deaths. And, those numbers are still going up.
We haven’t seen a pandemic on this scale in this country since the Flu Pandemic of 1918. 102 years ago, the flu came out of nowhere. It was a new strain no one had ever seen before. There was no vaccine and there was no effective treatment. There wasn’t much the doctors could do. All they had to offer were precautions like good hygiene, staying away from other people and wearing masks. And so, cities put themselves in lockdown. They banned large public gatherings, movie theaters, concerts, parades, church services, funerals...etc. Masks were required.
Cities that did this, like San Francisco, had low transfer rates for the virus. Cities that didn’t had higher transfer and death rates.
Today we find ourselves in the same situation. Medical science has come a long way but this is a new virus no one has seen before. We don’t have a vaccine and we don’t have an effective treatment...yet. Until we do social distancing, good hygiene and avoiding other people are the only effective tools we have.
Locking down, washing my hands and wearing a mask don’t take away my rights. They’re the best tools...right now they’re the only tools we have, to protect the rights and the health of all of our citizens.
It isn’t all about your your rights, or mine. This is about all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.