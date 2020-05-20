Getting out of a paper bag should be easy. For some, it proves to be a major challenge.
Judges
Hurray for the federal judge in North Carolina that ruled that the Governor had no authority to dictate to churches that they can’t hold services. As I have written in the past, the government has no business interfering in religious services and how they are conducted. Commonsense and the decisions of a church and members should be the guide that is followed. In doing so, some will not hold services, others will have services with self-imposed rules, and the faithful will decide if they should attend or not.
Boo for the federal judge that decided that he will not dismiss a case against General Flynn. Instead, he will have a retired judge argue before him why the General should serve a criminal sentence. The judge, in his public announcement to do so, was so bias he even misstated the charges that had been brought against Flynn. He ignored the fact that there is clear evidence of prosecurial misconduct in which Flynn was not properly interviewed, nor that no crime had been committed.
Mayors
Hurray for the pharmacist Mayor of Clarksville who was willing to forgo in-store merchandise sales to his customers, deciding that the safest method of doing business during this period is by drive-thru service only. He made that decision based on what he believed was best for the safety of his customers and staff.
Boo for the Mayor of Richmond who decided that he was smarter than the mere businessmen and women of Richmond and decided for them that their business should stay closed at the risk of their bankruptcy. Of course, he laments that those businesses aren’t paying taxes; but for him personally, no problem, he still gets his check.
Governors
Hurray for governors that understand how the economy works and how important it is to carefully and safely allow our small businesses to use their brains to decide how they can safely operate with care and concern for their customers and employees alike.
Boo for governors who don’t trust the citizens of their state, choosing to operate as if they are dictators rather than representatives of the people. Governors who arbitrarily believe that one is safer at a busy ABC store than they are outside in a state park with their family. That believe that schools should be shut down but it is perfectly safe to let those same children go to daycares that were allowed to remain open. That believe that one is safer in a big box store than they are in a furniture or jewelry store that have few customers at a time.
Science and Data
Hurray for those who understand it and are focused on finding remedies such as vaccines. As well, for those who look at the facts and science and try to solve the problem rather than looking the other way. Data has proven that close to half the virus deaths have been in nursing homes, not in the open air.
Boo for those who ignore data and order nursing homes to re-admit sick patients where they infect others and get sicker themselves. Maybe now is the right time to stop ruining the lives of those least likely to be harmed by the virus, and instead look at what is happening at group homes. It might well be the ventilation system transferring germs from one to another.
Boo likewise to junk data. This past week a national publication, The Atlantic, figured out that Virginia had jumped up their testing partially by using the data collected, not just from PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, but by adding to that the testing for antibodies (Those tests that show one has had some level of the virus and is now immune.) in an apparent effort to hide the fact that Virginia remains way behind most states in testing. The official response from the Governor’s office was that Virginia was just doing what other states are doing. The reporter investigated and determined that was untrue. After being caught, the Governor has now declared that they will discontinue adding those numbers. Both tests are valuable, but combining them tells you nothing.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Commented
