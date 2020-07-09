The best question that everyone serving in public office should ask themselves is this: Who can more wisely spend the money that one earns, you and your family or the government? The Democrats in Washington and Richmond have no doubts when they consider this. They believe that government is superior and should have first dibs on your money. Consider how they started taking a greater portion of your earnings last week.
The first thing people noticed were the signs at the gas pumps. You now will be paying thirteen cents more, a 78% increase in our area above last week. You will now pay the state 33.8 cents tax for every gallon. This not only affects you; it also affects businesses. Before the increase, we had many North Carolina drivers coming to Virginia to fill their tank. They won’t have an incentive to do so now. If they came to buy gas, those folks generally bought other things. Now they will spend those same dollars in NC. Virginia will lose the sales and the tax revenue. If that doesn’t do it, this time next year, it will go up again.
If you smoke, the state tax will double to $6 a carton. If that doesn’t bother you, local government was given permission to raise an additional local tax of up to $2 per carton.
Other taxes will be sneakily hidden from you. When your electricity bill arrives in January, it will be higher. Electricity generators will be forced to pay a carbon tax on emissions from fossil fuel plants, costs which will eventually be passed directly on to consumers. The amount of tax will be set by an auction.
Additionally, all customers of Dominion Power and Appalachian Power will begin to pay a usage tax on their electric bills to fund a new program, providing subsidized electricity to certain low-income customers. The amount will be set in a State Corporation Commission proceeding. This validates that our friends are driving up power rates beyond the reach of some.
Firearms
I hope everyone has followed the new gun laws so that you don’t get caught in the wrong place. Now localities can now create greater restrictions for carrying your concealed self-protection, however, the bad guys will still be carrying theirs at such things as events.
From the increase in firearm sales the first six months of the year, most everyone got the word that sales would be stricter, but you can still buy one gun a month. Of course, there are no restrictions or fees if you do it the way the bad guys do. You know, in alleys and from the trunk of a car.
However, be careful, don’t do anything to cross anyone or they may get the law to confiscate your firearms and then you will have to go to court to get them back. That could be very expensive! Oh yes, remember to tell the police within 48 hours if your gun is stolen (as if you wouldn’t) or you will be in as much trouble as the thief.
Protecting Life
The Democrats abandoned their “safe, legal, and rare” abortion narrative, choosing instead to roll back longstanding laws designed to protect women and ensure an informed decision is being made about an abortion.
Nurse practitioners with no surgical training can now perform abortions, an ultrasound requirement was removed as well as the requirement that informative materials be provided to women seeking an abortion.
Public Safety
The public’s safety is one of the highest duties of the General Assembly. Every previous session, together we have worked to hold accountable those who would do harm to others. This year, the new majorities in the House and Senate had different views.
A new law removes the requirement that school principals report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement, allowing them to ignore issues until they escalate to dangerous levels.
Another law increases the grand larceny threshold from $500 to $1000. Just a year ago it was $100. Clearly, the focus here is to protect the criminals, not our hard-working merchants.
In the past, the General Assembly has passed questionable bills, but never has a majority passed so many that negatively harm families and businesses.
We Love To Hear From You!
You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
