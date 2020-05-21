A week ago or so I got an interesting email. The writer told me they had hacked into my computer, had my password, access to all my financial information, my contacts and all the relevant information about me. The writer also assured me that they had activated the webcam built into my computer and had filmed “embarrassing” footage of me...changing clothes and whatever.
“I’m making you a one time, nonnegotiable offer,” said the writer. If I didn’t want my information posted all over the web, I’d immediately buy $200 worth of bit coins and deposit them to his account...to which he kindly gave me a link.
He then gave me one of my passwords to prove his point and added that he would receive a notice when I opened his email and trusted I’d “be smart” and cooperate with his demands.
Sounds pretty scary, doesn’t it?
With a global pandemic going on around us, a lot more people working from home and just browsing the web for something to do, many of us are spending more time online than we ever have before. That means we’re at more risk from these vultures and yes, there are a lot of them out there and yes, there have been cases of people being held for ransom after being hacked.
Then again, there were a couple of red flags that made me doubt the validity of the claims.
I’ve been online for about 20 years and I learned early on that it’s a good idea to change your passwords on a regular basis. The password he gave me is one that I haven’t used in more than 10 years.
There are viruses, malware and spyware out there and yes, they are dangerous but...
There are some very good anti-virus programs out there and some of the best are free. The same goes for spyware and malware programs. Whether you decide on a free version or pay for a paid version with all the extra bells and whistles, keep them up to date and use them.
Most computers, certainly almost all notebooks and tablets, have webcams and yes, there have been cases where hackers have managed to turn on people’s webcams. That isn’t new.
I don’t use my webcams, even when covering meetings since the pandemic lockdown. I don’t need it because I don’t participate in the meetings, just watch. My low tech solution to prevent someone from hacking my webcam is simply a piece of tape over the lens. It’s simple, cheap and it works.
Finally, I have VPN’s on every computer and tablet that I use.
So just what is a VPN? Glad you asked. A VPN is a virtual private network and here’s why they’re important.
Every computer or tablet has it’s very own internet address which is used so other computers on the internet will know where to send your emails and information you’re looking for. The problem is that the information can...and does...pinpoint your location. Put simply, a VPN keeps up with your location and tells other computers on the internet that you’re somewhere else. For example, while I’m sitting right here in Chase City, my computer is telling everyone that it’s in Newark, NJ or Fresno, CA...maybe Milan Italy or Berlin, Germany. You can even pick the location you want to seem to be from.
There are a lot of good VPN’s out there. I don’t recommend any of the “free ones” because some of them make more security issues than they fix. On the other hand, if you shop around, many of the good ones are inexpensive and worth the small investment.
There are also other things you can do for free to help keep your information safe.
Do change your passwords every few months and use passwords that only you are likely to know.
Don’t click on any email, open any file or click on any link unless you’re sure about the sender. And that includes (especially) links on social media. A lot of the games and quizzes you might see online are attempts to get your name or other information.
Never, under any circumstances, give any personal or financial information to anyone online unless you’re absolutely certain of who is asking for it or what they want it for.
I don’t pretend for a second that these measures protect me 100 percent from being hacked. I do know, however, that they make it a lot harder for them and that’s important.
The harder you make it for them, the more likely they’ll move on to find an easier target.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.