There wasn’t a big storm last week and while there were some breezy days, there wasn’t a major amount of wind. When we stepped out and found a large tree had split with half of it falling across the deck and the back yard. I think both Cheryl and I were pretty surprised. What was even more surprising is that even though I haven’t really left the house for any length of time since February, I never heard the tree come down.
The backyard was almost totally blocked, which made watering the horses a bit problematic but the immediate problem was that the other half of the tree seemed to be just hanging on. Since we weren’t sure if it would come down on the hay barn or the house, we decided it needed to come down as quickly as possible. Several of Cheryl’s friends on Facebook recommended a local firm, Hard Times Tree Service so we gave them a call. Within an hour one of the crew showed up, said “no problem” and gave us a price we thought was pretty good. The next morning, they showed up the next morning with a bucket truck and in nothing flat, they had the tree safely on the ground.
I’m also happy to report that the great kitten mystery was solved this week.
Early this spring, our cat, Cali, a friendly calico cat who showed up about two years ago and decided to stay, started swelling up. Obviously, she was going to bless us with a new batch of kittens.
Last month she wandered off for a few days and when she showed back up, she had shrunk back down to size. Obviously, she’d gone off to have her kittens in private but we didn’t know where. While we were in the yard on Saturday, Cheryl saw a small black flash under the front porch and low and behold, there was a tiny calico kitten darting around under there. A quick look turned up not only the small calico but a lovely yellow kitten. Both of them with huge, Disney eyes.
Also on Saturday afternoon while we were standing there, one of the new crop of raccoons showed up. He or she was a young one, not fully grown and very hesitant to come to close.
Cali decided to establish a pecking order and she walked up to the raccoon and proceeded to smack he/she repeatedly in that fast way cats slap.
The raccoon stood there and took the abuse for awhile until obviously deciding it was time to be somewhere else and turned, intent on finding another place to be.
I watched all of this and when the raccoon turned and started to put some distance between itself and Cali, I called it. The raccoon stopped. I reached inside the house and pulled out the open bag of cat food and poured some out on the porch. The raccoon turned around and, keeping a respectful distance from Cali, came back and started having lunch. Cali watched all of this play out and sauntered over and joined the raccoon. The pair kept their distance from each other but sat down together and enjoyed the meal. After they both finished, the raccoon wandered off on it’s own way while Cali returned to her kittens.
Peace was restored and everything was normal at the Weston zoo and wildlife preserve for another week.
On a sad note, we lost Danny Jones Penniman this weekend. You can be forgiven for not recognizing the name, he was better known as Little Richard and he was the original “wild man” of rock n roll back in the early days of rock.
That isn’t taking anything away from the other folks who were part of creating rock n roll. Elvis was “the King.” Jerry Lee Lewis was “the killer” and Chuck Berry was the original “guitar hero.” Little Richard, however, was something totally different. With his song lyrics bordering on gibberish - “A wop bop alu-bop, a whop bam boom ‘ his screams and shrieks, his wild-eyed delivery...this man scared parents across America half to death.
Now, Screaming Jay Hawkins had a more outlandish act as some sort of voodoo high priest after his 1956 hit, “I Put A Spell on You,” even jumping out of a coffin and carrying a skull around around on stage, most folks realized this was just an act. Parents weren’t so sure what Little Richard was doing.
Little Richard was a pretty good rock n roll piano player but he didn’t have the chops that Jerry Lee Lewis had. He was a great rock n roll songwriter but he didn’t have the way with words that Chuck Berry had. What he did have was a stage presence like no one else.
What Little Richard was doing in 56, 57 and 58 was doing was entertaining a whole generation of kids and pushing the boundaries of what rock n roll was and what it would become.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.