Hello Senator Ruff: I pray this email finds you well. I am writing to respond to an opinion piece that was printed in The South Hill Enterprise, dated June 8, 2020.
I agree. We are living in difficult and uncertain times. One could look at the situation in this country as a travesty. However, what is happening in America today is long overdue. I am excited about young people standing up for change and the rights for ALL citizens in this country. I have experienced and you have seen the flagrant racism, discrimination, economic depression and the violation of basic human rights that has been heaped upon African Americans in this country. The season for positive change is upon us and I am glad about it.
Although very intriguing, I found your opinion piece to be concerning, especially since I have had the pleasure of knowing you and your family. I taught with your wife for four years. She was a bright light to my time spent at CES. She is a wonderful lady, who is so full of life and hope, I truly love her. She was so nice to me, when I faced difficulty; she made sure I was okay when I returned to work from the passing of my Mother. We prayed together; talked about having grandchildren; we celebrated when you had your first beautiful, Auburn-haired little girl. We prayed for your youngest son, when he was overseas. We prayed for your oldest son when he was establishing his career. You see, I have great respect for your family. I voted for you, because I believed in your message and I know your character. Although I am registered as a Democrat, I vote on policy not popularity. Additionally, the character of a man speaks volumes.
In your opinion piece, you made comparisons between the character of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gov. Ralph Northam. Let me be honest here. I really do not see much of a difference between Democrats and Republicans. Historically, Democrats were a very racist party and today, Republicans have taken up the gauntlet. As a Black person, there is not much of a difference between the two parties, in my opinion. When you point out Ralph Northam dressing in Blackface, that could have been any White person, because White people feel it is okay to degrade Black people and call it a joke! This has been going on for decades! That whole mess was a political stunt!
Since the last Presidential election, we have really seen the ugly head of racism and bigotry rise up and it is destroying our country. You speak of the importance of having a moral compass. This seems so contradictory, when you are able to support clearly the worst President in the history of this country.
Let us look beyond economics, because the love of money is the root of all evil and we see this coming out of the "people's" house, the White House. This administration has torn at the very fiber and core of the ideals and principles of our country. America is being raped by this administration, especially Black people and other people of color. If anyone can be seen as lacking a moral compass, it is this current president and his administration!
I am unable to address all of the points you made in your opinion piece; however, I want to address the following points:
1. "...the values of Robert E. Lee are no longer relevant today." - According to history, Robert E. Lee was not a nice man to people that did not look like him. He inherited 200 slaves from his wife's uncle and was infamous for splitting up Black families. According to an History.com article,
"As a result of his wife's inheritance, Lee became the owner of hundreds of slaves. While historical accounts vary, Lees’ treatment of the slaves was described as being so combative and harsh that it led to slave revolts."
Where was Lee's moral compass?
2. "He, as well as other governors and mayors, chose to ignore the safety of their citizens..."
Sir, this seems almost laughable! I ask, do you feel this current administration has made our country safer? Well, ask George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Aubrey. There has been nothing but hate spewed from Washington, DC. It is deplorable! If you are unable to use your personal moral compass to speak against the atrocities done by this administration, then you are a part of the problem. Please watch the video clip below; maybe you will get insight on why there is looting and rioting, which I do not condone.
Fannie Lou Hamer Interview about America
3. "He was such a good military leader that he was requested to lead the Union Army."
Robert E. Lee was an officer in the U.S. Corps of Engineers. He was enlisted in the U.S. military. Lee fought for the confederacy, because he was stated as saying he could not "take up arms" against his friends and neighbors of Virginia. The following is an excerpt from an article from the Smithsonian Magazine:
"We may think we know Lee because we have a mental image: gray. Not only the uniform, the mythic horse, the hair and beard, but the resignation with which he accepted dreary burdens that offered neither pleasure nor advantage: in particular, the Confederacy, a cause of which he took a dim view until he went to war for it.
He did not see right and wrong in tones of gray, and yet his moralizing could generate a fog, as in a letter from the front to his invalid wife: You must endeavour to enjoy the pleasure of doing good. That is all that makes life valuable. All right. But then he adds: When I measure my own by that standard I am filled with confusion and despair.
His own hand probably never drew human blood nor fired a shot in anger, and his only Civil War wound was a faint scratch on the cheek from a sharpshooters bullet, but many thousands of men died quite horribly in battles where he was the dominant spirit, and most of the casualties were on the other side. If we take as a given Lee’s granitic conviction that everything is Gods will, however, he was born to lose."
You see, Sir. We all have our crosses to bear. Ralph Northam has his, just like Robert E. Lee had his; as we all have a responsibility to use our moral compasses for good. We all have a responsibility to fight for LIBERTY and JUSTICE for all. However, in this great United States of America that ideal does not apply to the Black race.
We have been fighting for more than 450 years to be treated with common decency and to be afforded the same human rights your grandchildren do not have to fight for, but my grandson will, only because of the color of his skin.
Question: How is it we require our children to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag, yet the country is split between two flags. One flag represents a country that fought to keep the institution of slavery and the other flag is "supposed" to represent a united country. This is so hypocritical!
God bless you, Sir and Heaven smile upon you and your family.
