Genevee Marie Pequignot, 94, of Bloomington IL, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso IL.
She was born on August 25, 1925, a daughter of L.T. and Odessa Bonner Kent, in Flushing, Michigan. She married Willard Pequignot on February 14, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan. Willard passed away in 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.
Survivors include four sons, Stewart (Annette) Pequignot of Bloomington, IL; Aaron (Debbie) Pequignot of Moscow, ID; Donald (Teresa) Pequignot of Lake Stevens, WA; Thomas Pequignot of Stuart, VA; one brother, Dale Kent of California; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Genevee had an interesting career in a variety of jobs, including office manager for insurance agencies.
In her spare time, Genevee liked to walk, knit, sew, and read. She experienced joy when she could spend time in the company of a good dog. Genevee was a devout Christian who loved her family dearly. She was blessed by a special relationship with her granddaughter, Renee Pequignot Coley.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wishbone Canine Rescue, 2020 Bunn Street, Bloomington IL 61704; wishbonecaninerescue.org.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
