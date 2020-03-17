Deaconess Martha Lucille Taylor Hudson, a lifelong resident of South Hill, Virginia, and daughter of the late Willie J. and Martha Ann Taylor, was born October 7, 1918. She departed this life peacefully March 14 at her home at the young age of 101. She was the youngest of twelve children, all of whom preceded her in death.
Deaconess Hudson accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized in August of 1926 at Lombardy Grove Baptist Church under the pastorship of the late Rev. L.T. Thorpe. As a young girl, she attended Sunday school regularly and participated in all activities available to church members. A faithful servant of the Lord, Deaconess Hudson was an active member of the church for more than 80 years. She was appointed Deaconess in 1951. She served as a Sunday School teacher, missionary, church clerk (40 years), senior choir director, musician and mother of the church.
Deaconess Hudson received her high school education at the Mecklenburg County Training School. She furthered her studies at the former Virginia State College for Negroes (now Virginia State University) and Columbia University in New York City.
The matriarch of her God-loving family, Deaconess Hudson was married to the late Deacon James A. Hudson, Sr. for 70 years. They were a model couple for all who encountered them.
An educator, Deaconess Hudson worked as a classroom teacher and later as a Supervisor of Elementary Education in Mecklenburg County for 43 years. She had a passion for the fine arts and was always busy in many productive activities including writing poems, short stories and historical documents. These experiences gave her many opportunities to be a mentor and touch lives through word and deed.
A fixture in the community, Deaconess Hudson’s activities extended into many areas of social and mission work. She served as president of the Bluestone Harmony Convention’s Women’s Auxiliary and Sunday School committees, chairwoman of the Heritage Committee and was a member of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention of America, AARP, Mecklenburg Retired Teachers Association, NAACP, the Lake County Area on Aging and many other organizations. She was instrumental in coordinating the annual Black History Month display that focused on African American education and leadership in the county.
Deaconess Hudson was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and Carnation Chapter # 171 Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia, P.H.A. where she was Past Worthy Matron and Treasurer. She remained active until her health declined.
She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory her children, Rev. Dr. James A. (Marjorie) Hudson, Jr. of South Hill, Virginia, and Constance (Ernest) Lambert of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren, Clay (Erica) Lambert of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Jamar (Cherisse) Hudson of Suitland, Maryland, Elayna (Jason) Oglesby of Charlotte, North Carolina and Marisa Lambert of Midlothian, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxon, Maddox, Layla, Emory and Lennox; sister-in-law; Esther Clemons of Rochester, New York; special niece and loyal friend, Martha Frances Jones; devoted caregivers, niece- Marion Jones, Mary House, Beatrice Shaw, Essie Crenshaw and Theresa Walker; special supporters, Lucy (Tina) Wilson, Teresa Brown, Sarah Lassiter and Frankie Taylor; countless friends and church family in Mecklenburg County, and most of all, her beloved Taylor Family.
She lived by her daily word: “Hang in there, God’s got everything under control.”
On behalf of the family, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for all the acts of love shown to our family during our time of bereavement. We are in a unique period in our country, one that has seen a global pandemic seemingly bring everyday life to a halt. In respect to the National Emergency designated by the President in response to the coronavirus, and the policies put in place by the Govenor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we as a family are mindful of the threat of exposure during large gatherings. We have prayed for guidance on how to deal with the reality of the situation while planning a proper home going. Therefore, we will be having a formal Celebration of Life for Deaconess Martha Lucille Taylor Hudson at a later date. There will be family and friends viewing for her on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Feggins Funeral Home, South Hill, VA from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Thank you for your prayers and understanding. Please be mindful of the precautions outlined by the authorities.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME, INCORPORATED in charge of the arrangements.
