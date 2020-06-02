Alice “Kitten” Riddle Morrow, age 82, of Chase City, VA passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1937 in Chase City and was the daughter of the late Clarence Lee Riddle and the late Iva Gregory Riddle. Kitten was a life time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Skipwith, VA and was employed at Hampco Apparel for many years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Coleman. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Eugene “Gene” Morrow; son, Gregory E. Harris and wife, Kathe of Colonial Heights, VA; daughter, Teresa Morrow Thompson of South Hill, VA; three grandchildren, Amber Harris, Heather Richey and Brennan Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Richey and Ryan Richey. Kitten is also survived by her sister, Anne Seay and husband, Frank of Chase City; nephews, Raymond Coleman and Jeff Seay; great-niece, Stephanie Inge; and great-nephew, Christopher Coleman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lisa Gillispie, 27 North Main Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
