Frances Morris Young, widow of Wesley Arnold Young, passed away early Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born in Washington, DC on November 3, 1939, to the late Willburn and Lillie Mae Sorrells Morris. Frances was a retired nurse and medical administrator for Melody Manor Nursing Home. She served as a Cub Scout pack leader and loved traveling and painting. She adored her family, which included her children, as well as her foster children and numerous pets.
Frances is survived by her children and their spouses, Ken and Lauree Young of Somerset, CA, Donna and Mose Gurule of Colorado Springs, CO, Ray and Valerie Young of Chase City, VA, Gerald and Melody Young of MS, Tom and Karlotta Young of Elon, NC, Pamela Young and Robin Sulter of Danville, VA, Richard and Diane Young of Pennsville, NJ, Wesley and Samantha Young of Oxford, NC, Jimmy Miera and Donald Miera; grandchildren, Derrick Young (Lorena), Kay Owen, Joseph Wright, Gerald Young, Jr. (Bobbie), Megan Pitre (Dustin), Vanessa Keeton, Melody Wagner (Brandon), Donna Meriah (Jared), Tabitha Bryant (Mark), Richard Young II, Raven Law (Brent), Emily Lucas and Austin Martin; great-grandchildren, Maddisyn, Jagger, Syla, Adrik, Anna, Emma, Emily, Madelyn, Cameron, Damien, Kirstin, Khloe, Conner, Brady, Audrey, Nicolas, C.J., Ava, Abigail, Alianna and Forest. She is also survived by her companion of 8 years, Neil Moody, of Smith Mountain Lake. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Howard Morris, John Morris and Charles Morris.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Oakhurst Cemetery, Clarksville, VA. The service will be officiated by the Deacon David Morris. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM on Friday evening and following the service on Saturday at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered to Berkley Baptist Food Bank, 172 Winchester Grade Rd., Berkley Springs, WV 25411 or Morgan County Homeless Coalition, P.O. Box 304, Berkley Springs, WV 25411. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.watkinscooperlyon.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.
