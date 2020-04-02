Calvin W. "Buck" Owen

Calvin W. “Buck” Owen, age 78, of Skipwith, passed away March 31, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cora Campbell Owen, and his son, Roger Owen. “Buck” was a Veteran of US Army Reserves, a member of Liberty Baptist Church, an enthusiastic Section Hiker on the Virginia Appalachian Trail and Trail Angel, a generous and supporting neighbor, farmer, and jack of all trades. He is survived by his wife Lois Marie Matthews Owen who he dearly loved for 58 years; his daughter, Laura Marie Owen Pattison, and husband Michael; 2 granddaughters, Michaela Pattison of Tampa, FL; Marina Pattison of Marietta, GA; brothers, Paul Owen of Roxboro, NC; Dixie Owen of Skipwith, VA; sisters, Carolyn Clark of Durham, NC; Wanda Bowes and Peg  Harris both of Roxboro, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held 2:00 pm Friday, April 3, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.  A celebration of “Buck” Owen’s life will be held a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1260 Wilkerson Road Skipwith, VA 23968, or a charity of your choice. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com