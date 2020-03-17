Mrs. Gladys Comer Williamson of Nelson, VA passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in Halifax County on May 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Robert Comer and Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman and was married to the late Ray Hoover Williamson.
Mrs. Williamson was a member of Nelson Baptist Church and retired from Burlington Industries.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Duckworth (Merk) of Nelson; sons, Glen Williamson (Barbara) of Vernon Hill, Scottie Williamson (Sandy) of Nelson; sister, Joyce Morris of South Boston; brothers, Tommy Comer (Judy) of South Boston, Roger Comer (Edna) of Chase City, Bobby Comer (Dorothy) of South Boston, Lloyd Comer of Roxboro, NC; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Williamson; two brothers, Eugene Comer and Lewis Comer; and grandson, Jonathan Williamson.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Watkins Cooper Lyon Chapel with Reverend Jane Lyon officiating. The interment will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home and other times at the home.
The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.
