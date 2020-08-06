Neva was born Sept 6, 1927 in Skipwith, Virginia and went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Henry Lynn and Estelle McCargo Brankley and is survived by her son Stephen E Parker, his wife, Michelle Munden Parker, her daughter Mary Parker Patton and her husband Jeffrey F. Patton. Neva was the proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Mason B. Parker, Ashley P. Patton, Collin R. Parker and Evan P. Patton and two great grandchildren, Walter R. Parker, and Henry Lynn Parker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Virgil Eugene Parker and siblings, Margaret Burton, Betty Barnes, Francis Whitaker, Henry D. Brankley, Floyd M. Brankley, Joseph R. Brankley, Charles M. Brankley and Eunice Currin. She is survived by sibling Shirley B Vaughn and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She enjoyed memberships in Grace United Methodist Church and was employed by the Newport News School Board as a Chemistry teacher and Guidance Counselor for 35 years. In her retirement she participated in the Newport News Village Women’s Club and served as state president in Alpha Iota chapter of the Delta Cappa Gamma Educators’ Sorority and the Alice Applewhite Garden Club. The Parker family would also like to send a heartfelt thanks to Amy Mason who was Neva’s aid and friend the last years of her life. For those who wish to honor Neva, the family asks that contributions be made to the Delta Kappa Gamma VA State Organization (Memo Line: Scholarship Fund) and mailed to Irene Thornburg, Treasurer, 15409 Union Church Rd., Beaverdam, VA 23015.
