Gracie Lee Fuller Hughes, wife of the late Wilford M Hughes, went to be with the Lord early Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on July 9, 1933, in Mecklenburg County to the late Daniel Brown and Zelma Blanks Fuller. Gracie was a 1950 graduate of Clarksville High School. She worked in accounts receivable for the Baptist General Association of Virginia for 27 years. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her son, Dale Hughes and brothers Melvin Fuller and J D Fuller.
Cherishing her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Lane; grandsons, Fletcher Lane (Meredith) and Bryan Lane; her great-grandchildren Clark and Charlotte all of Richmond; and brothers, Paul Fuller of Clarksville, George Fuller of Buffalo Junction, and Billy Fuller of Buffalo Junction.
A graveside service (for family only due to COVID-19) will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 30 at Hitesburg Baptist Church cemetery. The Reverend Jane Lyon will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com. The service will be live streamed on Facebook beginning at 1 PM and will also be available at wclfh.com. The family is under the care of Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.