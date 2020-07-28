Marvin Edward Jennings, Jr., husband of the late Mildred Lange Jennings, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in East St. Louis, IL on Saturday, July 23rd, 1927, to the late Marvin Edward Jennings, Sr. and Alice Muir Jennings. Marvin worked as a Finance Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, retiring after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching baseball, playing softball and was an avid golfer for his entire life. He also was an accomplished bowler and was very active as a volunteer within his churches and communities in Vienna, VA, Oriental, NC, and Clarksville, VA.
Marvin is survived by his daughters, Joann Wallenburn (David) and Joyce Woodfin (William); granddaughter, Rachel Jennings and great grandson, Ryson Adams, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also predeceased by his sister, Pearl Marie Jennings; and his brother, Charles Theodore "Ted" Jennings, Sr. and Ted's wife, Dorothy.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 6pm, with Visitation beginning at 4 pm in the Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will hold a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 30 at 2pm in National Memorial Park in 7482 Lee Hwy. West, Falls Church, VA 22042.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jamieson Memorial United Memorial Church at 219 5th St., Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com.
The family is under the care of Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, Clarksville, VA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.