John Richard Bugg, Jr. gently went to eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born September 6, 1938 and is survived by his beloved wife, Aliki; daughter, Marie Sandra and her husband David; son, Constantine and his wife Belinda; as well as his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Rachel, Eric, and Nickolas.
He spent a long life in service to his country and passionately devoted to his family’s welfare, beginning with enlisting in the USAF in 1958, retiring in 1984. During his Air Force service he received a B.A. degree from Park College and an M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Ball State University. He retired from the USAF in 1984 and subsequently joined the Department of Defense. His last assignment was at the Pentagon, where he served as the sole Manpower Management Analyst of all Army and civilian personnel assigned to the Pentagon and Army Major Commands worldwide. He retired from federal service in 2001. He will forever be in our thoughts and prayers, a true family man and selfless soul.
The family will receive friends at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home from 5-7 Monday, August 17.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 18, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Glenwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37404.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Chattanooga
