Charlotte Wyne Wood, age 79, of Chase City, passed away April 1, 2020. She was the widow of Raymond “Woody” Wood, a member of Concord Baptist Church, and the Secretary/ Treasurer of Wood Funeral Service. Charlotte had a passion for “bird watching” and a love for cats, which at times caused conflict in her backyard. She is survived by her sons, Tony Wood and wife, Terri; Glenn Wood and wife, Tina; sister, Virginia Anne Broyles; grandchildren, Leslie Wood, Meredith Boggs, and husband, Justin, Erin Curry and husband, Ryan, Jordan Davidson and husband Ben, Caroline Wood, and Paige Wood, and her “faithful feline”, BB. Graveside services were held 1:00pm Sunday at Woodland Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Chase City Nursing and Rehab for their excellent care. In keeping with Charlotte’s wishes, please consider memorial contributions to the Lake Country SPCA, PO Box 14 Clarksville, VA 23927. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com
