Alfred E. Weston Jr., 94, of Belleair Beach FL passed away Sunday, 2 Aug, 2020.
Al was born in Chase City, Virginia, in 1926. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy College Commissioning (V-12) program in 1943. Commissioned as an Ensign in early 1945, he was present at the surrender of Japan to the Allied Forces and spent a year in the occupation forces of Japan. After returning from WWII he sold real estate while continuing his college education. Recalled to active duty for the Korean War, he served on board the USS Midway (CV-41) from 1951-1953 as a communications officer. He obtained his BS in Electrical Engineering from The University of Ohio in 1954 and became a registered Professional Engineer. Over his long career, Al worked on twenty-four of America’s space missions including the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle and The International Space Station programs.
Mr. Weston was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred E. Weston Sr. and Nora B. Weston, his wife of 62 years, Margaret Weston, and his two sisters Kathleen and Elizabeth. He is survived by his four children Alfred E. Weston III (Karen), Bill Weston, Richard Weston (Jane Wolf) and Patricia M. Weston-Bogart, DVM (Kim) along with seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A private memorial service and inurnment will take place in Chase City, VA at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Al’s name may be sent to the Navy League of the United States, P.O. Box 16091, Panama City, FL 32406-6091
