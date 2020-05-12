Catherine Hayes Talbott of Clarksville passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born July 22, 1923 to Rommie Evans and Nannie Belle Forlines Hayes and was married to Wallace Lee Talbott for 69 years. Catherine was a member of buffalo Baptist Tabernacle and retired from Crowder Insurance Agency in 1988. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
In addition to her husband, Catherine was predeceased by her son, Gene W. “Buck” Talbott; great-granddaughter, Abby Caroline Van Horn; and brother, Graham E. Hayes. Survivors include her daughter, Landa Talbott Cook (Terry); granddaughter, Sandra Skipwith Van Horn of Midlothian; grandson W. Randall Skipwith (Ary) of Grayson, GA; great-grandsons Austin Van Horn of Farmville and Carter Van Horn of Midlothian; and daughter-in-law Diane Howell Talbott of Bentonia, MS. She is also survived by her sisters, Frances Smith of South Boston and Wilma Truman of Austin, TX; sister-in-law Helen Hayes of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for the family will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Oakhurst Cemetery. Services will be streamed online at the Watkins Cooper Lyon Facebook page. The family is being cared for by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
