Wendell, NC (formerly of Clarksville, VA)
Reverend James P. McAlister, husband of Nancy D. McAlister, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born in Anderson County, SC, to the late Preston Archibald and Jeanette Tucker McAlister. Rev. McAlister was a 1961 graduate of Anderson Boys High School and attended Clemson University. While at Clemson, he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he continued his education and graduated from Campbell University. He obtained his Master’s degree in Theology from Southeastern Seminary. Rev. McAlister pastored at Leesville Baptist Church, Nelson Baptist Church, Gravel Hill Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church of South Boston and was active in each of the communities that he served. He also enjoyed serving with the Mecklenburg County Rescue Squad in Clarksville, VA, for many years.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, Reverend McAlister is survived by daughters, Sherri Hubbard Sigworth (Keith) of Knightdale, NC, Amanda Hubbard Wilkins (Kevin) of Dacula, GA, and Lisa Marie McAlister Polen (Brian) of Wylie, TX; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister, Dale Hurray (Bob) and brother, Robert McAlister (Ann), both of Anderson, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Nelson Baptist Church cemetery. The Reverends Jane Lyon and Don Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Sweet Virginia Barn Cats in Clarksville or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com. The family is under the care of Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.