Lois Rhodes Sandy, 81 of Durham, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home in the presence of her husband, Vincent and her daughters, Beverley and Ginger.
Lois was born in Victoria, Va and graduated from Bluestone High School in 1957. She then moved to Durham, NC where she later attended Watts School of Nursing and pursued a 35 year career at Duke Hospital while raising two daughters and three sons with her husband. She loved photography, gardening and travelling with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents Grady and Mariella Rhodes, her older brother GB Rhodes, and her sister Lillian Watkins. Survived by her are her husband of 61 years, Eugene Vincent Sandy, Jr.; five children: Beverley Russ (Robert), Eugene Sandy (Michelle), Michael Sandy (Daranya), Grady Sandy (Vicki) and Ginger Long (Gary); brother Boyd Rhodes; three grandchildren: Megan Pirrocco (Anthony), Jared Russ and Joshua Long.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, Fl 33131.
