Doris Lovelyn Jones Hutchins

Doris Lovelyn Jones Hutchins, 89, of Chase City, went home to be with her Jesus May 15, 2020. Born in North Carolina on February 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lester Boyd Jones and Lillie Belle Wash Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Robert Hutchins, a sister, two brothers, three granddaughters and a great grandson. Doris was a faithful member of Chase City Church of God for many years. She loved gardening, cooking, and helping those in need. More than anything, she loved reading her bible, in which she read many times. Doris is survived by her daughters, Dianne Ellis, Brenda Reese (Wayne), Linda Cadieux (Bobby), Mary Ray (Hurshal), sons, Bobby Hutchins (Janice), Clinton Hutchins (Mary), and Mike Hutchins; as well as 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Graveside services were private. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com