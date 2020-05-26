Paschal Vere Tillman, Jr. of South Boston, VA passed away May 23, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, VA on January 4, 1941 and was 79 years of age. He was the son of the late Paschal Vere Tillman, Sr. and the late Doris Tuck Tillman. Paschal was a retired lineman with Century Link phone company. Paschal also was a veteran serving his country in the National Guard.
Paschal was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, Buffalo Junction, VA.
Paschal Vere Tillman is survived by his Daughter: Katelyn Tillman of Danville, VA, his Sisters: Shirley T. Talley (Joe) of South Boston, VA, Barbara T. Branson of Gibsonville, N.C., a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Virgilina Cemetery, Virgilina, VA. with the Reverend Chet Bergeron officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the funeral service will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home’s Face book page.
For memorials please consider: Buffalo Baptist Church, 803 Buffalo Church Road, Buffalo Junction, VA 24529 or Lake Country SPCA, 11764 Highway 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneraline.com.
Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592
