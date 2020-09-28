Carleton Raymond Jackson, age 82, of Red Oak, Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born December 23, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the son of the late Henry Edward Jackson and the late Lena Mae Dunaway Jackson. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, a self-employed Construction Worker, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in South Boston, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy Jackson, Dexter Jackson, Jr. Jackson, and Henry Lewis Jackson. Carleton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hazel Mills Jackson; two daughters, Deborah Jackson “Tiny” DeSantis and Myrna Yvette Jackson; three sons, Donnie Ray Jackson, Andrew Thomas Jackson (Christin), and Michael Randolph Jackson (Sherri); thirteen grandchildren, Gary DeSantis (Marcy), Anthony DeSantis (Karen), D.J. DeSantis, Jenna DeSantis, Tabitha Jackson, Travis Jackson, Samantha Davis, Kimberly Davis (Enoch), Drew Jackson, Larkin Jackson, Katrina Jackson, Sabrina J. Allgood (Jason), and Christina Jackson; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Kloey, Zach, Austin, Tatum, Ethan, Brady, Sierra, Kinley, Aiden, Ramon, Arabella, Kailani, Jaxon, and Sutton. He is also survived by three brothers, Ted Jackson, Clarence Jackson, and Claude Jackson; one sister, Garnet Jackson; two special nieces, Jeannie Green (Horace) and Jessie Barton (Jacob) ; numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Willie Redd. A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Hardy-Mills Family Cemetery in Red Oak, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 45, Wylliesburg, VA 23976 or the Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, VA 23923. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fall is a great time to plant and divide plants
- Boydton Native receives Retirement Resolution
- Military training scheduled in Virginia (South Boston and Chase City)
- Superintendent addresses meal pick up concerns
- Mecklenburg breaks 700 cases mark; three cases found in elementary schools
- Chase City District added to Virginia Landmarks Register
- The Clarksville Lions Volunteer at the Food Pantry
- Soyars selected as Regional Teacher of the Year
- County heads hear from both sides regarding fate of Confederate Statue
- Looking forward to Clarksville’s Harvest Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.