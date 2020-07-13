Debra Lynn Gwaltney, age 57, of Chase City, Va passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1963 in Halifax County, Virginia and was the daughter of Howard and Lois Gwaltney. Debra was a member of Easters United Methodist Church in Boydton where she loved to play the piano. She was a former Pharmacy Technician at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill and a Secretary for the Children and Family Services in Boydton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Nichole Bratten and her father, Howard Lyttle Gwaltney. Debra is survived by her mother, Lois Robbins Gwaltney; two daughters, Lindsey Dillion and husband, Mike and Heather Melton; four grandchildren, Audrey Nichole Murray, Michael Adam Dillion, Parker Aaron Dillion, and Bennett Austin Dillion; and her special friend, Bill Davis. Visitation was held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service followed at 2:15 p.m. at the Woodland Mausoleum in Chase City with Reverend Jeff Clemens officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va will be handling the arrangements.
