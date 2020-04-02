Mr. Donald Pierce Champion, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home.
Born April 19, 1940 in Chase City, VA, he was the son of the late Roland Pierce Champion and Hazel Virginia Inge Champion.
Mr. Champion graduated from Bluestone High School, Skipwith,VA and served in the Army National Guard.
He was employed for 32 years for Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavi, IL before retiring.
Mr. Champion was a member of the First United Methodist Church-Salisbury where he was a former usher.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Champion.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Smotzer Champion; daughter, Susan Fouts and husband Steven of Delavan, WI; aunt, Gloria Matthews of Chase City, VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Fouts and Bryanna Fouts; and numerous cousins.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at City Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti, minister of the First United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Champion family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
