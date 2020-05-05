Virgie Lee Jones Hall, age 99, of Harrisonburg, VA formerly of Chase City, VA passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1920 in Mecklenburg County, VA and was the daughter of the late Eddie Lee Jones and the late Ollie Smith Jones. Virgie was a farmer, homemaker and a life-long member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jackson Hall; brother, Edward Jones; and sisters, Irene Jones Garland and Helen Jones Doggett. Virgie is survived by her son, William Lee Hall and wife, Christine of Harrisonburg, VA; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Hall Cannaday and husband, Andy of Staunton, VA; sister, Ozelle Jones Williams of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, 9220 Trottinridge Road, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wreck on East Orgainsville Road
- COVID-19 Update: 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County; no new deaths
- Small Business Feature: Bliss Thrift Store
- South Hill Farmers Market goes live online
- Halifax County Public Schools meal service worker tests positive for COVID-19
- Danny Westley Bruce, Jr.
- Blood Drive at St John's Lutheran Church
- Mecklenburg Coop announces Emergency Pandemic Plan details
- Sentara announces plans to resume elective procedures and details new screening process
- Virginia receives three critical decontamination systems for sterilization efforts
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.