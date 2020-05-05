Virgie Lee Jones Hall

Virgie Lee Jones Hall, age 99, of Harrisonburg, VA formerly of Chase City, VA passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1920 in Mecklenburg County, VA and was the daughter of the late Eddie Lee Jones and the late Ollie Smith Jones. Virgie was a farmer, homemaker and a life-long member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jackson Hall; brother, Edward Jones; and sisters, Irene Jones Garland and Helen Jones Doggett. Virgie is survived by her son, William Lee Hall and wife, Christine of Harrisonburg, VA; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Hall Cannaday and husband, Andy of Staunton, VA; sister, Ozelle Jones Williams of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, 9220 Trottinridge Road, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements. 