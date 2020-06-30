Joy Nell Alderman Camp, 88, passed from this life to her eternal home on June 26, 2020, following her husband, Vearl F Camp’s recent passing on March 10th. She was born at home in Huntersville, West Virginia on February 23, 1932 to the late Elsie Dean and Clive A. Alderman, Sr.
Aptly named Joy, she was a true joy to her husband of 69 years, they met while Vearl was serving in the Army Medical Corps and driving ambulance for Walter Reed Army Hospital. They married in Marienville, Pennsylvania on January 5th, 1951.
Joy worked in various jobs but enjoyed her positions as hostess the best. Her gift was hospitality and it was expressed to everyone whoever knocked on their door. Vearl and Joy moved to Chase City in 2006 then moved to Clarksville in March 2018. She loved God, her husband, her family, and her neighbors. Joy was a true joy to all who crossed her path.
She is survived by her two daughters, Paula Arlene Camp and Mona Marie Moody (James); four grandchildren (Shane, Rebecca, Jennifer, and Sean) and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Vearl and her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her son, Russell Dean Camp; two grandchildren, (John Bloomer, Jr. and Faith Bloomer); six sisters, Grace Spencer, Veda Hively, Faye Sheets, Blanche Hotsinpiller, Edith McCloud, and Elaine Herndon and three brothers; Noel, Daniel, and Clive A. Alderman, Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on July 3, 2020 for family and friends at Clarksville Baptist Church. Then a combined Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at a later date to remember Vearl & Joy Camp and honor their lives together, a true legacy of love. We will have a Life Celebration Service for Karen D. Moody (Jim’s daughter, who passed tragically on November 20th 2019) at the same time.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home of Clarksville is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.