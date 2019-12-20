Marjorie Driggs Reese, age 99, of Skipwith, VA passed away December 18, 2019. She was the widow of Robert Lee Reese and a lifelong and the oldest member of New Hope Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Newby of Bullock, NC; Linda Stepanian and husband, Leon of Manakin Sabot, Sylvia Ligon and husband, Carl of Chase City; sister, Joyce Flinn of Bronson, FL; grandchildren, Mark Stepanian, Andy Stepanian, Wendy Feild, Jennifer Coghill, Jonathan Ligon; 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great – great grandson. Services will be held 1:00 pm Monday at New Hope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 2526 New Hope Road, Skipwith, VA 23968, or Chase City Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 81, Chase City, VA 23924, or a charity of your choice. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice, com
