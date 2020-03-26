Melvin Neal "Billy" Jones, Sr.

The family of Melvin Neal Jones, Sr. “Billy”, age 86, of Chase City, VA, would like to share the sad news of his passing on March 24, 2020. He is the son of the late Lester and Belle Jones. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Jones and his sister Lilly Eudailey. He leaves behind his loving family, his sister, Doris Hutchins and family; his brother-in-law, Francis Eudailey and family; his son, Les Jones (Eileen) and their children Hillary, Eric and Ben; his son, Neal Jones, Jr. and his children, Scot, Joseph, Jessica, Shannon, Jacob and Christopher; his daughter, Sylvia J. Clary and daughter Samantha (Anthony); and his son, Geoffrey Jones (Jessie) and daughter Alexis; and ten great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Research Association, 31408 Harper Avenue, Suite 235, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48082.
