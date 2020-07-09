Mrs. Patsy Wilkerson Jones, wife Jerry Matthew Jones, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Clarksville, VA on January 18, 1944 the daughter of the late James Fonnie Wilkerson and the late Chlorene Buchanan Tuck. Patsy was a homemaker and was a member of Aarons Creek Baptist Church. She loved her Saturday morning drives with Jerry and rarely did you see one without the other. Her passion was her grandchildren and watching them succeed in everything they did. Patsy loved all children, she babysat for years and raised half the neighborhood.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Jerry Matthew Jones, Jr.; daughters, Tammy Ferrell and Victoria Tyler; grandchildren, Krystin Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Troy Ferrell, and Jeri Lynn Tyler; brothers, Robert Wilkerson and James Wilkerson; and sister, Frances Tingen. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Newton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mike Riley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a cancer society of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com.
The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA.
