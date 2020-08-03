Helen Dortch Bugg, age 92, of Clarksville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born April 24, 1928 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late John Christopher Dortch and the late Ardelle Moore Dortch. Helen was a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church and very active in the United Methodist Women. She was a school teacher for Mecklenburg County Public Schools for 34 years and also taught 1 year in Charlotte County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Szczebak. Mrs. Bugg is survived by her husband, Samuel Bugg; four children, Larry Bugg (Joy) of Midlothian, VA, Yvonne Bugg Allgood (Michael) of Chase City, VA, Sandra Bugg Bagbey (Harrell) of Clarksville, VA, and Chris Bugg (Kathy) of Chesterfield, VA; eight grandchildren, Kevin Bagbey, Patrick Bagbey (Laurie), David Allgood (Jessica), Kristin Dulaney (Dale), Taylor Bugg (Joey), Shawn Bugg, Stephen Bugg, and Kim Call (Dean); and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lula Jean Chapman and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Chase City. Visitation began one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment followed in Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Purposeful Journey receives donation; Youth Center coming soon
- Tough as Nails Plants that Belong in Your Garden, Part 2
- Mecklenburg Drops a Pair in World Series
- VSP investigating Route 92 crash; life-threatening injuries reported
- Additional Commodities Eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
- Unsung Heroes: The Johnson Family Murders
- GO TEC launches new website for region
- Virginia declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Isaias
- Marvin Edward Jennings, Jr.
- Debra Lynn Gwaltney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.