Charlotte Toombs Reese, age 92, of Chase City, passed away August 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Toombs, and the widow of Gordon Reese. Charlotte was also preceded in death by her son, Rickey Reese; a grandson, Tyler Reese; her brothers, Jack Toombs and Ernest Toombs, Jr.; and her sisters, Edith Warren, Madelene Moore, and Evelyn Ellington. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a retired employee of Hite’s Clothing. Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Newton and husband Gary; sister, Agnes Brankley; grandson, Jacob Newton; and her daughter-in-law, Juanita Carlton and husband, Bobby. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday at Woodland Cemetery with Dr. Tom Cribb officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 206 East Second Street, Chase City, Va. 23924. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com
