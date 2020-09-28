Dr. John W. Caknipe, Jr., age 73, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1947 in Farmville, Virginia and was the son of the late John Caknipe, Sr. and the late Vera Caknipe.
John was a devoted husband of 30 years to his “sweetie” Betty. He volunteered to serve his country, as a soldier in the Vietnam War, for the U.S. Army. Not only was he a proud veteran, but he also served as a police officer in Kansas and held a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He received his Doctorate in Psychology, and after a long rewarding career he retired and went on to become, a Professor, and local Author, he truly was,” A jack of all trades”. His passion for History, led him to write numerous historical books and an appearance on the national tv show “Who Do You Think You Are”, where he helped retired NFL football star, Emmitt Smith discover his ancestorial roots. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved traveling the world, he had many adventures with his beloved wife, eventually returning to his home town of Mecklenburg County. With his passion for civic duty and love of his community, he spoke to various community groups, served on the Chase City Chamber, and also wrote for the local paper, The News Progress. John’s motto for everyday life, was to teach something new and learn something new. He truly lived by that example, living life to its fullest. Family was very important to him and he loved each and every one deeply. Words truly cannot express the impact he had on so many lives.
John is survived by his devoted and loving wife Betty McKinney Caknipe; son Chris Caknipe, daughter Shannon Caknipe; sister Ann Owens; grandsons Nathaniel Thompson, wife Jaqulin, William Thompson; granddaughter Layla Thompson; Nephews Scott Sanford and Randy Sanford. Brother and Sister in-laws; Rachel Caknipe; Jimmy McKinney (decd.), wife Lucille; Howard McKinney (decd.), wife Audrey; David McKinney (decd.); Ann Shelton, husband David; Arlene & Roy Wootton (decd.); Billy McKinney, wife Barbara; Jackie Page (decd.), wife Mary. As well as numerous beloved nieces & nephews.
A private service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Amelia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Chase City Police, Fire and EMS Departments.
Special thanks to: Officer Rob, Ann Shelton, Sandy Herndon, and Beverly Jones.
Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice,com
