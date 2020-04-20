Joseph Watson Noah, age 92, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Joe is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and was an engineering graduate of NC State and Stanford University. A World War II veteran of the U.S. Maritime Service and the U.S. Marine Corps, Joe was recalled for the Korean War by the U.S. Air Force and served in Japan, Korea and briefly in Vietnam. Following his active duty service, he joined The RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, as an engineering cost analyst. He continued in that line of work and established his own company in 1970. He sold his company in 1981, and continued to serve on the board of the acquiring company while consulting for a few more years.
With his wife, Betty, Joe retired to Clarksville, Virginia in 1983. He set up an aerial photography business/hobby and became active in civic affairs. His primary interest involved the Chamber of Commerce and local airports. He was a commercial pilot with instrument rating, and had flown since he was sixteen.
Joe also incorporated the Preddy Memorial Foundation (in memory of his two cousins who were killed in WWII action while flying the P-51 Mustang) and ran it from his home after retiring. He Is the author of Wings God Gave My Soul, and the co-author of George Preddy, Top Mustang Ace.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Richardson Noah; son, Robert Noah of Falls Church, VA; daughters, Judy Johnson (Fred) of Kingsport, TN and Susan Forsberg (Steve) of Greenwood, SC and by granddaughter, Heather Logan of Johnson City, TN.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
